Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
04:34 PM
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2495 views

On the evening of July 8, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K. Kyiv authorities also warned of the threat of attack drones.

On Tuesday evening, July 8, a large-scale air raid alert covered all of Ukraine. The takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, was recorded. At the same time, the Kyiv city authorities also warned about drone attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the air raid map, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

All of Ukraine - missile danger! A MiG-31K takeoff was recorded from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation)

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Air raid alert in Kyiv. Threat of attack UAVs. Stay in safe places until the all-clear," Tymur Tkachenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

Residents of Mykolaiv Oblast urged to avoid coastal areas due to threat of Russian shelling08.07.25, 13:03 • 1160 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Ukraine
Kyiv
