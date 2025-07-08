Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recorded

On Tuesday evening, July 8, a large-scale air raid alert covered all of Ukraine. The takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, was recorded. At the same time, the Kyiv city authorities also warned about drone attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the air raid map, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

All of Ukraine - missile danger! A MiG-31K takeoff was recorded from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation) - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Air raid alert in Kyiv. Threat of attack UAVs. Stay in safe places until the all-clear," Tymur Tkachenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

