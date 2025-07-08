$41.800.06
Publications
Exclusives
Residents of Mykolaiv Oblast urged to avoid coastal areas due to threat of Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

• 526 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

The Southern Defense Forces urged residents of Mykolaiv Oblast to avoid coastal areas due to targeted shelling and mine danger. Citizens are asked not to gather on beaches, not to enter the water, and not to publish information about crowds.

Residents of Mykolaiv Oblast urged to avoid coastal areas due to threat of Russian shelling

Citizens in the Mykolaiv region were urged not to gather in coastal areas due to Russian shelling. The corresponding statement was published by the Southern Defense Forces, writes UNN.

The security situation in the region remains complex. The enemy is increasingly deliberately striking civilian residents and infrastructure both at night and in broad daylight. The coast and water areas can be full of various hidden threats, the biggest of which is the mine danger.

- the message says.

The Southern Defense Forces urge citizens not to:

  • gather in the coastal zone and on beaches;
    • visit uninspected sections of the coast;
      • go into the sea or estuary waters on any watercraft;
        • ignore warning signs and fences.

          "We especially strongly ask you to refrain from publishing information in social networks and media about places where people gather in coastal areas. This data can be used by the enemy as a target for further attacks," summarized the Southern Defense Forces.

          Recall

          On the night of July 8, Mykolaiv suffered an enemy attack, as a result of which a 51-year-old man was injured and hospitalized. The shelling also caused a fire in the suburbs.

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

          SocietyWar
          Mykolaiv Oblast
