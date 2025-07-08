$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 1246 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 7750 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 16486 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 19724 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 25826 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 76083 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 109893 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115182 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134037 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 130786 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4.3m/s
40%
744mm
Popular news
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver ConcentrateJuly 8, 02:39 AM • 54853 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 58317 views
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 2005 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 3306:01 AM • 17241 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 48672 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 143668 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 131843 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 153750 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 158504 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 251687 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olha Stefanishyna
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 128267 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 316753 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 155242 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 271125 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 292599 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
FAB-250
Shahed-136
Tesla Model Y

Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1109 views

MP Oksana Dmytriieva explained that the Ministry of Justice demands the removal of percentage restrictions from the draft resolution on regulating marketing in the pharmaceutical market, as they are not provided for by the current law.

Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon

More than four months have passed since the ban on marketing agreements in the pharmaceutical market, but a single decision on the terms under which they will be allowed again has not yet been made. The key difficulty is maintaining a balance between state regulation and economic autonomy. This was stated in an exclusive comment to UNN by People's Deputy, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Oksana Dmytriieva.

According to her, over four months, several versions of a new resolution on marketing regulation in the pharmaceutical market were considered. The first option was a compromise, containing a limit of 12% of marketing from the total volume of pharmacy sales, and it was supported by a significant part of the market. However, in early June, a new version appeared with completely differently formulated percentage limits - the return of marketing services within 20% of the sales volume, which in reality will give only 3.5% of marketing for pharmacies, and this caused a new wave of discussions.

Now the issue of percentages has become secondary altogether, because the Ministry of Justice has provided comments that the percentage limitation is not provided for by the current law, and therefore - the resolution has no right to regulate it. Therefore, currently, this point must be removed from the draft resolution, and only after agreement with all relevant bodies - this project should be put to a vote

- Dmytriieva noted.

She explained that the biggest difficulty is finding a balance between state regulation and economic autonomy. The law allows establishing the procedure and conditions for providing marketing services - this is supported by most market participants.

"However, when it comes to setting marginal volumes in the form of percentages, a completely different situation arises. Part of the market believes that this is a form of interference in contractual relations, which can be recognized as a restriction of economic freedom. On the other hand, restrictions are necessary to prevent possible abuses, and most importantly - to create conditions for reducing drug prices. Also, an important discussion topic is from whom to count the restrictions - from the manufacturer or from the pharmacy. This significantly affects the financial model of the entire industry," the deputy noted.

Dmytriieva also added that there are no fixed financial restrictions on marketing services in EU countries. They rely on transparency of financial relations, prohibition of unfair competition, disclosure of marketing payments, and uniform rules for all market participants that do not hinder competition.

These very mechanisms - rules, transparency, non-discrimination - are also provided for by Ukrainian law in its current version. If in the future the state wants to establish additional financial restrictions - then this requires clear legal justification, analytics, impact assessment, and, possibly, a change in legislation

- she explained.

Recall

Since March 1, 2025, for more than four months now, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168 has been in effect in Ukraine, which introduced restrictions on drug markups and a ban on marketing agreements. The government is currently reviewing its decision.

While the resolution has not yielded real results, as of June 2025, analysts record an increase in drug prices in Ukraine, despite government initiatives. Ukrainians also note that they did not feel a decrease in drug prices. The BF "Patients of Ukraine" also states that drugs have become more expensive instead of cheaper. According to Inna Ivanenko, the head of the foundation, patients do not yet feel a significant improvement in the cost or availability of drugs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9