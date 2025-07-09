Air Force warned of a large number of Russian drones

On the night of Wednesday, July 9, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warned that a large number of occupiers' drones were in the sky in the regions where an alarm was declared, UNN reports.

Attention! A large number of enemy attack UAVs are in the airspace! Means for shooting them down have been engaged. In case of an alarm, proceed to a shelter! - the message says.

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 8, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K. Kyiv authorities also warned of the threat of attack drones.

