Air Force warned of a large number of Russian drones
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 9, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a large number of enemy attack drones in the airspace. Means for shooting them down have been deployed, citizens are urged to go to shelters if an alarm is announced.
On the night of Wednesday, July 9, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warned that a large number of occupiers' drones were in the sky in the regions where an alarm was declared, UNN reports.
Attention! A large number of enemy attack UAVs are in the airspace! Means for shooting them down have been engaged. In case of an alarm, proceed to a shelter!
It should be recalled that on the evening of July 8, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K. Kyiv authorities also warned of the threat of attack drones.
