Russia increased the number of missiles and drones launched at Ukraine by 1.6 times - Syrskyi

Russian troops in June increased the number of missiles and drones launched at the territory of Ukraine by 1.6 times, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on Tuesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Russians increased the number of air-launched weapons - missiles and drones - fired at the territory of Ukraine by 1.6 times in a month. - Syrskyi wrote.

"At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit about 4,000 targets," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

According to him, among the main priorities is strengthening and increasing the effectiveness of the air defense system.

Russia launched 1270 drones, 39 missiles, up to thousands of KABs in a week: Zelenskyy sent a message about air defense to partners after new Russian attack