Russia launched 1270 drones, 39 missiles, and thousands of guided aerial bombs (KABs) in a week: Zelenskyy sent a message to partners after another Russian attack

Over the past week, Russia launched about 1270 drones, 39 missiles, and almost a thousand guided aerial bombs (KABs) at Ukraine, reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to another Russian attack and emphasizing the importance of air defense and the expectation that partners will fulfill their agreements, writes UNN.

"Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in Donetsk and Dnipro regions since last night. In Kharkiv, debris is being cleared after a strike on residential high-rise buildings. Twenty-seven people were injured, including three children. The youngest, a girl, is only three years old. Three people were hospitalized. Unfortunately, one person died in Odesa. My condolences to the family and friends," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russians struck Ukraine with 101 drones, the absolute majority of which were Russian-Iranian "Shaheds." "Many regions were affected, and in many, air raid sirens are sounding again this morning due to attack drones," he noted.

In total, over the past week, there were about 1270 drones, 39 missiles, and almost a thousand KABs - the President reported.

"We very much hope that our partners will fulfill everything we agreed upon. Air defense is paramount for protecting lives. We are also quite dynamically implementing agreements on investments in our own weapons production, including all types of drones. Special attention is given to interceptor drones. We are contracting to the maximum. I thank all partners who are helping," he noted.