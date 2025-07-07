$41.730.01
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM • 1730 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 6048 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 16247 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
03:41 AM • 13868 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 47986 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 121987 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 123033 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 230277 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 368292 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 378231 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Russia launched 1270 drones, 39 missiles, and thousands of guided aerial bombs (KABs) in a week: Zelenskyy sent a message to partners after another Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on massive Russian attacks: 1270 drones, 39 missiles, and almost a thousand guided aerial bombs (KABs) were launched in a week. The strikes resulted in injuries, including children, and one fatality in Odesa.

Russia launched 1270 drones, 39 missiles, and thousands of guided aerial bombs (KABs) in a week: Zelenskyy sent a message to partners after another Russian attack

Over the past week, Russia launched about 1270 drones, 39 missiles, and almost a thousand guided aerial bombs (KABs) at Ukraine, reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to another Russian attack and emphasizing the importance of air defense and the expectation that partners will fulfill their agreements, writes UNN.

Details

"Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in Donetsk and Dnipro regions since last night. In Kharkiv, debris is being cleared after a strike on residential high-rise buildings. Twenty-seven people were injured, including three children. The youngest, a girl, is only three years old. Three people were hospitalized. Unfortunately, one person died in Odesa. My condolences to the family and friends," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, the Russians struck Ukraine with 101 drones, the absolute majority of which were Russian-Iranian "Shaheds." "Many regions were affected, and in many, air raid sirens are sounding again this morning due to attack drones," he noted.

In total, over the past week, there were about 1270 drones, 39 missiles, and almost a thousand KABs

- the President reported.

"We very much hope that our partners will fulfill everything we agreed upon. Air defense is paramount for protecting lives. We are also quite dynamically implementing agreements on investments in our own weapons production, including all types of drones. Special attention is given to interceptor drones. We are contracting to the maximum. I thank all partners who are helping," he noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Kharkiv
