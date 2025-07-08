$41.800.06
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM • 3662 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 13225 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 36801 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 67361 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 48404 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 49353 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 54778 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 54797 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45026 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42401 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hanged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3163 views

18-year-old Ukrainian student Maria Bugayova was found dead in Apulia, Italy, near a tourist complex where she was interning. The girl disappeared on July 4, and her body was found hanged.

18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hanged

In southern Italy, in Apulia, the body of 18-year-old Ukrainian student Maria Bugayova, who disappeared a few days ago, was found dead. Her body was found near a tourist complex where the girl was interning. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, UNN reports with reference to Ansa.

In Apulia, Italy, the body of 18-year-old Ukrainian student Maria Bugayova, who went missing last Friday afternoon, was found. She was found hanged about a kilometer from the tourist village where she worked 

- the post says.

The publication notes that the girl was in Apulia as part of a European project with Bratislava University, where she was interning at the Meditur tourist complex, located in the resort area of Specchiolla, which is part of the municipality of Carovigno (province of Brindisi). 

According to Italian media, 18-year-old Maria was last seen on July 4 — surveillance cameras recorded her leaving the hotel and heading towards the Torre Guaceto nature reserve. On July 5, her disappearance was officially registered by the administration of the tourist complex where the girl was interning.

Maria's passport, phone, and a note with several numbers were found in her room. It is also known that before her disappearance, she sent money to her brother. According to local media, the day before, the girl learned that her internship would not be extended.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Bratislava
Italy
Tesla
