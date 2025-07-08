18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hanged

In southern Italy, in Apulia, the body of 18-year-old Ukrainian student Maria Bugayova, who disappeared a few days ago, was found dead. Her body was found near a tourist complex where the girl was interning. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, UNN reports with reference to Ansa.

In Apulia, Italy, the body of 18-year-old Ukrainian student Maria Bugayova, who went missing last Friday afternoon, was found. She was found hanged about a kilometer from the tourist village where she worked - the post says.

The publication notes that the girl was in Apulia as part of a European project with Bratislava University, where she was interning at the Meditur tourist complex, located in the resort area of Specchiolla, which is part of the municipality of Carovigno (province of Brindisi).

According to Italian media, 18-year-old Maria was last seen on July 4 — surveillance cameras recorded her leaving the hotel and heading towards the Torre Guaceto nature reserve. On July 5, her disappearance was officially registered by the administration of the tourist complex where the girl was interning.

Maria's passport, phone, and a note with several numbers were found in her room. It is also known that before her disappearance, she sent money to her brother. According to local media, the day before, the girl learned that her internship would not be extended.