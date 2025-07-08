$41.800.06
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15632 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Oksana Markarova of his intention to dismiss her from the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA. Consultations regarding her replacement are ongoing.

Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
Photo: Roll Call

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a conversation, informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova, of his intention to dismiss her. Sources told UNN journalist about this.

The President informed Markarova of his intention to dismiss her. They (Zelenskyy and Markarova – ed.) communicated, and the President offered her to stay on the team.

- said the interlocutor.

The source noted that it is still being decided who will replace Markarova.

"Consultations with the Americans are ongoing," the interlocutor added.

Addition

Back in September 2024, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives called for the dismissal of Ukraine's Ambassador Markarova. 

At that time, Mike Johnson accused Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova, of unreliability and inability to effectively perform her duties as a diplomat.

In recent weeks, media outlets have again begun reporting on personnel changes, particularly in the government.

On July 7, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna commented on rumors about her possible dismissal and appointment as Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA, noting that she had not had such conversations with anyone.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

