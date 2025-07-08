In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year

In the first half of 2025, over 160 apartment buildings were damaged in Sumy due to Russian aggression, compared to 19 last year. This was reported to UNN by the Sumy City Council in response to a request.

Damage and destruction of buildings in Sumy

In 2024, a total of 2013 households were damaged, including:

private residential buildings - 378;

apartments – 1651;

apartment buildings – 19.

A total of 51 households were destroyed, including:

private residential buildings - 5;

apartments - 46;

apartment buildings - 1.

In 2025, a total of 1870 households were damaged, including:

private residential buildings - 226;

apartments – 1483;

apartment buildings – 161.

A total of 9 households were destroyed, including:

• private residential buildings - 3;

• apartments - 28;

• apartment buildings – 1.

According to the Department of Municipal Security of the Sumy City Council, it is reported that the executive bodies of the Sumy City Council, as a result of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine from 24.02.2022 to 24.06.2025, recorded the following on the territory of the Sumy City Territorial Community:

number of people killed - 142;

total number of damaged buildings - 1460, including:

- damaged apartment buildings - 293;

- damaged private residential buildings - 868;

- other buildings – 299.

Healthcare facilities

The Healthcare Department of the Sumy City Council informed UNN that as of July 1, 2025, since February 24, 2022, as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, 16 buildings in 6 subordinate medical institutions of the Department have been damaged.

Missing persons

The Department of Social Protection of the Population (DSZN SMR) of the Sumy City Council informed UNN in response to a request that, within the department's powers regarding providing the number of civilian casualties in the city of Sumy, they report that from February 24, 2022, to June 24, 2025, regarding the issue of receiving financial assistance for families whose members died / were recognized as missing in accordance with the law / declared deceased, provided that such circumstances occurred on the territory of the Sumy City Territorial Community as a result of air or artillery shelling since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, 74 families applied to the department for 81 deceased persons.

