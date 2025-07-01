Russian strike on Sumy on June 3: HUR identified involved Russian military personnel

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 3470 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 8101 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 23103 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 78424 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 88735 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 51229 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 111606 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 175336 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 79532 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 77981 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
7.1m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 48532 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolutionJuly 1, 03:06 AM • 82760 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 46721 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 42690 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealed08:02 AM • 10960 views
Publications
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 3485 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 78454 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 88760 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 105723 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 115798 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Danilo Hetmantsev
Mikhail Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Australia
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 1804 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 3745 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 43473 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 115698 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 117227 views
Actual
Tor missile system
BM-21 "Grad"
Diia (service)
9K720 Iskander
Medicinal products

Russian strike on Sumy on June 3: HUR identified involved Russian military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 427 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine identified Russian military personnel of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment involved in the shelling of Sumy on June 3, 2025, with a BM-21 "Grad" MLRS. As a result of the attack, six people died and 29 were injured, including three children.

Russian strike on Sumy on June 3: HUR identified involved Russian military personnel

Ukrainian military intelligence has identified Russian military personnel involved in the missile attack on the city of Sumy, which killed six people, the GUR of the Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine identified Russian military personnel involved in the shelling of Sumy on June 3, 2025, as a result of which six people died and 29 more were injured. According to the GUR MO of Ukraine, the aggressor used a BM-21 'Grad' MLRS reactive battery of the 30th motorized rifle regiment (military unit 72162) for the artillery shelling," the GUR reported.

As indicated by intelligence, "the firing positions of the regiment were located in the area of the village of Apanasovka, Kursk Oblast."

"The following servicemen of the 30th regiment are directly involved in the criminal strike on the city of Sumy: Garnayev Damir Zhafyarovich, Head of Artillery of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel; Volobuyev Dmytro Oleksandrovych, Commander of the Reactive Artillery Battery of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment, Captain," the GUR reported.

According to the GUR, "the commanders of the BM-21 'Grad' MLRS crews of the artillery battery of the 30th motorized rifle regiment at the time of the strike were Sergeant Ivanov A.O. and Private Panchenko S.A.".

Addition

On June 3, 2025, at 9:20 am, Russian troops shelled Sumy with a BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, as indicated by the GUR, eight hits were recorded, 16 buildings were damaged, of which 15 were apartment buildings and private residential buildings, clinical hospital No. 4, and railway tracks. Among the wounded were three children, the youngest of whom is three years old.

Russian attack on Sumy on June 3: 17-year-old boy dies from injuries10.06.25, 08:21 • 3429 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
BM-21 "Grad"
Kursk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Sums
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9