Russian strike on Sumy on June 3: HUR identified involved Russian military personnel

Ukrainian military intelligence has identified Russian military personnel involved in the missile attack on the city of Sumy, which killed six people, the GUR of the Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine identified Russian military personnel involved in the shelling of Sumy on June 3, 2025, as a result of which six people died and 29 more were injured. According to the GUR MO of Ukraine, the aggressor used a BM-21 'Grad' MLRS reactive battery of the 30th motorized rifle regiment (military unit 72162) for the artillery shelling," the GUR reported.

As indicated by intelligence, "the firing positions of the regiment were located in the area of the village of Apanasovka, Kursk Oblast."

"The following servicemen of the 30th regiment are directly involved in the criminal strike on the city of Sumy: Garnayev Damir Zhafyarovich, Head of Artillery of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel; Volobuyev Dmytro Oleksandrovych, Commander of the Reactive Artillery Battery of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment, Captain," the GUR reported.

According to the GUR, "the commanders of the BM-21 'Grad' MLRS crews of the artillery battery of the 30th motorized rifle regiment at the time of the strike were Sergeant Ivanov A.O. and Private Panchenko S.A.".

Addition

On June 3, 2025, at 9:20 am, Russian troops shelled Sumy with a BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, as indicated by the GUR, eight hits were recorded, 16 buildings were damaged, of which 15 were apartment buildings and private residential buildings, clinical hospital No. 4, and railway tracks. Among the wounded were three children, the youngest of whom is three years old.

