Russian attack on Sumy on June 3: 17-year-old boy dies from injuries

A 17-year-old boy who was injured in the enemy shelling of Sumy on June 3 has died in the hospital. Doctors fought for his life for almost a week... The death toll from that attack has risen to 6 people - wrote Hryhorov.

"Russia is once again targeting the most valuable thing – our children, our future. 17 years is just the beginning of the journey of life. And this path was brutally cut short," the head of the RMA emphasized.

