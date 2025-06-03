$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 103755 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 116053 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 193648 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 103083 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 209135 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 131188 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 136497 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 126811 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 235696 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170277 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

They worked simultaneously at seven different locations: rescuers have completed work at the sites of enemy strikes in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Rescuers have completed work at the sites of enemy strikes in Sumy. Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, 4 people died, 28 were injured, including three children.

They worked simultaneously at seven different locations: rescuers have completed work at the sites of enemy strikes in Sumy

In Sumy, rescuers have completed work at the sites hit by Russian invaders. As a result of shelling by Russian invaders, four people died and 28 were injured, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers have completed work at the sites of enemy strikes in Sumy. Emergency workers worked simultaneously at seven different locations 

- the State Emergency Service reports.

It is reported that in damaged houses, SES employees temporarily restored knocked-out windows and roofs in a multi-story building.

Also, SES sappers inspected the territories that were hit and removed the remains of explosive objects. In addition, SES psychologists and medics provided all necessary assistance and support to citizens.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy shelling, 4 people died and 28 were injured, including three children 

- the message says.

Let us remind you

On June 3, Russia struck Sumy. Three people are known to have died. 28 people sought medical help, one woman died in the hospital.

In Sumy and the city community, June 4 was declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the next attack by the occupiers.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Sums
