They worked simultaneously at seven different locations: rescuers have completed work at the sites of enemy strikes in Sumy

In Sumy, rescuers have completed work at the sites hit by Russian invaders. As a result of shelling by Russian invaders, four people died and 28 were injured, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers have completed work at the sites of enemy strikes in Sumy. Emergency workers worked simultaneously at seven different locations - the State Emergency Service reports.

It is reported that in damaged houses, SES employees temporarily restored knocked-out windows and roofs in a multi-story building.

Also, SES sappers inspected the territories that were hit and removed the remains of explosive objects. In addition, SES psychologists and medics provided all necessary assistance and support to citizens.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy shelling, 4 people died and 28 were injured, including three children - the message says.

On June 3, Russia struck Sumy. Three people are known to have died. 28 people sought medical help, one woman died in the hospital.

In Sumy and the city community, June 4 was declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the next attack by the occupiers.