Paris prepares security guarantees for Ukraine: Macron and Rutte discuss support strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The key topics of discussion were the development of the "Coalition of the Willing" initiatives and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. The French leader announced this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the French president, the next round of consultations on security assistance will begin in early 2026. France aims to consolidate partners to create mechanisms that will prevent future aggression.

Starting in January in Paris, we will continue the work begun within this framework to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees, which is a prerequisite for a strong and lasting peace. – added Macron on the X social network.

