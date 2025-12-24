Paris prepares security guarantees for Ukraine: Macron and Rutte discuss support strategy

$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 10321 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 12286 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 10459 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 14981 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 22400 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 15883 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 17991 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34549 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50081 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 68912 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 10513 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 11557 views
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealedDecember 24, 11:40 AM • 8088 views
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail01:13 PM • 7320 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 7064 views
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 4084 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 21074 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 9888 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 34967 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 31601 views
Paris prepares security guarantees for Ukraine: Macron and Rutte discuss support strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. Consultations on security assistance will begin in early 2026 in Paris.

Paris prepares security guarantees for Ukraine: Macron and Rutte discuss support strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The key topics of discussion were the development of the "Coalition of the Willing" initiatives and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. The French leader announced this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the French president, the next round of consultations on security assistance will begin in early 2026. France aims to consolidate partners to create mechanisms that will prevent future aggression.

Starting in January in Paris, we will continue the work begun within this framework to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees, which is a prerequisite for a strong and lasting peace.

– added Macron on the X social network.

Élysée Palace approved Putin's proposal for dialogue with Macron

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Mark Rutte
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Ukraine