Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 1095 views

Defense forces are retreating from destroyed positions in Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia, due to massive enemy strikes. Fierce battles are ongoing for the settlement, where the enemy cannot gain a foothold.

Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces

The Defense Forces are forced to retreat from positions that practically no longer exist in Kamyanske, Zaporizhzhia. Fierce battles continue for this settlement. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon, as reported by a UNN correspondent.

The situation is quite difficult, especially in the Orikhiv direction and especially in the combat contact line section where, for example, the direction is towards Kamyanske. Because the enemy has been launching massive air and artillery strikes on this settlement and on the positions of the Defense Forces for several days in a row. Drones are constantly operating there, the enemy does not stop conducting assault operations with small infantry groups. The Defense Forces are forced to retreat from positions that practically no longer exist in this settlement.

- Voloshyn said.

Therefore, according to him, the enemy completely destroyed several such positions and is trying to enter.

But he cannot hold on there either, because there is nowhere to hide and fierce battles continue for this settlement.

- Voloshyn stated.

He noted that in addition to Kamyanske, the situation is quite difficult in the Prydniprovskyi direction, where the enemy is also trying to attack Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi railway bridge.

The enemy resumed assault operations in the Huliaipole direction in the last few days, where he is trying to advance in the direction of the settlement of Malynivka.

- Voloshyn said.

In addition, he commented on the large transfer of trucks with personnel from the Zaporizhzhia direction through Mariupol to Taganrog/Rostov, as reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko.

These are rotation measures, preparatory measures, because the enemy constantly tries to maintain the same number of forces and means here. This number of forces and means is necessary for him to conduct assault operations with small infantry groups. But to maintain a high intensity of these assaults.

- Voloshyn said.

Addition

On June 29, Vladyslav Voloshyn stated that the Ukrainian military is holding Kamyanske and successfully repelling Russian attacks.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Ukraine
Mariupol
Tesla
