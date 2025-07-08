A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), which manages seized assets, has decided to update its vehicle fleet and do so "lavishly." Through a tender on Prozorro, ARMA ordered a Hyundai Staria Bronze minivan in the top configuration for almost 3 million hryvnias. The sole participant and, accordingly, the winner of the competition was "Bogdan Auto," a company associated with structures close to Petro Poroshenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to data from YouControl, LLC "Bogdan Auto" is a company officially owned by Viktor Rutkovsky and PJSC "ZNVKIF Bogdan-Capital."

The company and the fund belong to the "Ukprominvest" group, which is associated with the sanctioned ex-president Petro Poroshenko and his associate, former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky.

Thus, the question arises not only about the price or configuration of the car, but also whether there is a political context here and whether it is, for example, a service in exchange for loyalty or support.

Among the requirements of the tender are all-wheel drive, Nappa leather interior, seat ventilation and heating system, premium BOSE audio system, 64-color ambient lighting, safes, tinting, and ARMA logo branding. According to Transparency International Ukraine's assessment, the technical requirements almost completely replicate the model description on the manufacturer's website — with the addition of the phrase "or equivalent" to formally comply with the law. Such an "individual approach" to the terms may indicate either negligence or a deliberate tailoring to a single supplier.

Can this story indicate a conspiracy between certain ARMA officials and representatives of the former political elite? There is no direct evidence. But the combination of a premium purchase, lack of competition in the tender, and the winner's ties to Poroshenko — gives every reason to ask such questions.

Even if political suspicions are set aside, a fundamental question remains: why buy an expensive minivan in the maximum configuration at a time when most government agencies are cutting expenses, and the military is raising 50 hryvnias for drones?

"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"