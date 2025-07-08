$41.800.06
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1618 views

People's Deputy Maksym Buzhanskyi stated that 70% of NABU cases against MPs are related to errors in declarations, not corruption. This raises questions about the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies and their funding.

70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi

70% of cases opened by NABU against people's deputies in recent years have no relation to corruption — they are related to errors in declarations. This was stated in a comment to UNN by People's Deputy Maksym Buzhanskyi, a member of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada on the investigation of possible corruption in law enforcement agencies, referring to the analysis of statistics provided by NABU and SAPO themselves.

Details

Anti-corruption bodies NABU, SAPO, HACC, and partially NACP have long received significant financial support from international donors, including USAID. After the announcement of the curtailment of these programs in Ukraine, the question arises: will these structures be able to be maintained solely at the expense of the state budget, and will it not have to be significantly increased for them already in 2026, sacrificing defense and social programs and increasing taxes for people. Against the background of limited resources, war, and growing social expenditures — such prospects cause discussions. In addition, citizens are increasingly questioning the effectiveness of the so-called "anti-corruption triad," which, according to many, does not justify the money spent on it.

We need to compare how much we spend on the SBI, and how much on NABU and SAPO. What are their results. There should be an analysis of efficiency. Then we can decide what they want and what we can give them from the budget 

- said Buzhanskyi, commenting on the request of anti-corruption bodies to increase budget funding in the next 2026.

The People's Deputy emphasized that in conditions of limited resources and reduced external support, the state must make balanced decisions.

There are bodies that feel like a state within a state, that consider themselves so independent that they are not interested in any events around them at all. But at the same time, the fight against corruption is necessary. Therefore, we must go the way of improving the fight against corruption 

- he noted.

Commenting on the effectiveness of the anti-corruption triad NABU–SAPO–HACC, Buzhanskyi cited the results of a parliamentary analysis.

We conducted an analysis and found that 70% of cases against people's deputies over the past three to four years, which are investigated by NABU and SAPO — are in no way related to corruption, at all. They are related to errors in declarations. But all this is presented as "exposures," instead of dealing with real top-corruption 

- stated the people's deputy.

He emphasized the need to raise the thresholds of jurisdiction for anti-corruption bodies, because with the current level of funding, they should not spend resources on minor cases.

Let them deal with cases of 100 million and above. One or two million is not that level. It is expensive and inefficient for the state 

- he explained.

Regarding the possibility of "desacralization" of the anti-corruption triad, i.e., transferring powers to investigate top-corruption to other law enforcement agencies, Buzhanskyi reminded that a significant part of corruption cases is already being handled by the National Police.

SAPO, NABU, and HACC were created to work with ministers, not with heads of amalgamated territorial communities. But if we expand the fight against corruption even more — who will then deal with other crimes? 

- says Buzhanskyi.

He also added that parliamentarians are still awaiting the report of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee on the results of the NABU audit. In his opinion, the key problem is not the number of anti-corruption bodies, but the effectiveness of their work.

Society wants not only justice, but also speed. So far, we see neither one nor the other 

- summed up the people's deputy.

It should be recalled that despite significant state expenditures on maintaining anti-corruption bodies — the situation does not change. 92% of Ukrainians consider corruption one of the most serious problems — almost as many as named war as such (95%). This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
National Police of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
United States Agency for International Development
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
