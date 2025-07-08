Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine, adding that he could give Moscow a "little surprise," UNN reports.

I don't know, we get, we get a lot of crap from Putin because we want to know the truth. He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless. - said Trump.

When asked if he planned to do anything to express his dissatisfaction with Putin, Trump replied: "I won't tell you that. Don't we want to make a little surprise?"

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who kills both his own and Ukrainian soldiers.