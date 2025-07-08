Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine, adding that he could give Moscow a "little surprise," UNN reports.
I don't know, we get, we get a lot of crap from Putin because we want to know the truth. He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.
When asked if he planned to do anything to express his dissatisfaction with Putin, Trump replied: "I won't tell you that. Don't we want to make a little surprise?"
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who kills both his own and Ukrainian soldiers.