Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9

Tomorrow, July 9, the air temperature in the southern, eastern, and most central regions will reach +33+39 degrees. It will be slightly cooler in the West, Zhytomyr region, and Vinnytsia region. At the same time, rain and thunderstorms are possible there, sometimes with hail. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, as conveyed by UNN.

On July 9, Ukraine will be one of the hottest countries in Europe. Map. But also contrasting. In the western regions, Zhytomyr region, Vinnytsia region, the air temperature will be a comfortable +21+28 degrees. And in the east, south, and most central regions, it will continue to be scorching +33+39 degrees. - she reported.

Didenko noted that hot weather will also prevail in northern Ukraine. During the day, +30+34 degrees are expected there.

Rains and thunderstorms due to the activity of a cyclone and an atmospheric front will pass on July 9 in the west, north, plus Vinnytsia region. Rains will briefly turn into heavy downpours. Squalls and hail are possible, be careful - the forecaster warned.

She added that in the capital, hot weather is also forecast for July 9, with temperatures of +30+33 degrees. In the evening, rain with thunderstorms is also possible. Didenko promises that the heat will "weaken on July 11-12."

However, in the eastern part of Ukraine, it will continue and will be +35+39, sometimes up to +40 degrees.

"In the visible synoptic perspective, it will be so - more moderate in the west, hot in the east. July tries to please everyone, it sees it in its own way, and we adapt))" - Didenko summarized.

It is forbidden to leave animals in cars during hot weather: Kyiv residents reminded about fines