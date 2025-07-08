It is forbidden to leave animals in cars during hot weather: Kyiv residents reminded about fines

In hot weather, a car's interior can become deadly for your pet. Even when the car is parked in the shade, the temperature inside quickly rises, threatening the animal with overheating, dehydration, or even death. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Most animals are unable to cool down effectively in a stuffy space, as thermoregulation occurs through accelerated breathing, which does not work in a scorching car.

Punishment for abandoning an animal:

fine – from UAH 3,400 to UAH 5,950;

in more severe cases – restriction or deprivation of liberty for up to 3 years;

possible confiscation of the animal.

It is noted that drinking fountains for animals have been installed in Kyiv's parks and squares. They will operate until the end of October.

Protect those who cannot protect themselves - added the Kyiv City State Administration.

