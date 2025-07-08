How to survive abnormally high heat without harming your health: Ministry of Health recommendations

In Ukraine, the temperature has exceeded +30°C in recent days. Ukrainians can expect many more hot days in the near future. It is important to remember that high temperatures can negatively affect health, especially in the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with physical illnesses. The Ministry of Health provides advice on how to protect yourself from the heat, writes UNN.

How to protect yourself from the effects of high temperatures

It is advisable to drink more water, and to do so regularly, rather than waiting until you are thirsty. It is worth refraining from alcohol, sugary, or caffeinated drinks.

Eat light food that contains a lot of liquid. Eat vegetables, fruits, salads, and lean protein dishes. Avoid heavy and fatty foods, and reduce your consumption of salt and processed foods (sausages, canned goods, baked goods).

Avoid being in the sun from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. If you need to go outside, wear a hat, light, loose clothing made of natural fabrics, and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Keep your home cool. To do this, close and curtain the windows during the day, and ventilate the room early in the morning, in the evening, and at night. If you use air conditioning, do not set the temperature too low immediately. It should be lowered gradually.

It is necessary to cool the body. You can apply cool compresses to your wrists, neck, or forehead. A refreshing shower is also a good idea.

Limit physical activity. If there are tasks that require physical effort, it is better to plan them for the morning or evening hours.

How to survive the heat at work: tips for outdoor workers

At temperatures above +28 °C, the total duration of work should not exceed 4–5 hours per shift. It is very important to pay attention to rest: work for 15–20 minutes, then take at least 10-minute breaks in a cool place.

During the break, it is mandatory to rest in rooms where the temperature is not colder than +25 °C, and the difference with the outdoor temperature is no more than 7°C. In other words, if the outdoor air temperature is +32 °C, then the temperature in the rest room should not be lower than +25°C. This is due to the fact that a sharp change in temperature increases the risk of heart attacks.

Always remember that temperatures above +37 °C are considered extreme, and it is not recommended to perform outdoor work at such temperatures. It is better to shift working hours to the morning or evening.

The Ministry of Health also reminds that it is necessary to observe a proper drinking regimen: drink frequently and in small portions. It is worth preferring mineral alkaline water, juices, and vitaminized drinks. During physical work at temperatures above +28 °C, it is necessary to consume at least 0.5 liters of water per hour.

To improve the microclimate in the office, you need to:

use blinds or reflective films on windows;

turn on air conditioners, but avoid a significant difference with the air temperature outside the air-conditioned room;

maximize the use of natural ventilation;

provide regular breaks for rest.

Remember: it is strictly forbidden to leave children and animals in the car. The temperature inside a car in the heat can rise to dangerous temperatures in a very short time, even with slightly open windows or the air conditioning on.

This is mortally dangerous. Therefore, do not leave a child or animal in the car even for a minute! If you see a child or animal left in a car during the heat, immediately call the police or rescuers - warned the Ministry of Health.

Be attentive to others

"Talk to elderly relatives or neighbors — make sure they follow simple safety rules. Sometimes simple attention can save a life," the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry of Health also reported that if you see a person who is feeling unwell, you should help them find shade or a cool place, offer water, and call for medical help if needed.

"Heat is a challenge for the body, but with the right approach, it can be survived safely. Take care of yourself and remind others of these simple rules," the Ministry of Health concluded.

