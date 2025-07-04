How to help animals during heatwaves: Patrol Police reminds

Thermometer columns are already above +30 °C, and if you are the owner of a "tailed" friend, it is important to prevent overheating and dehydration in time. UNN reports on simple tips for helping "fluffies", referring to the post of the press service of the Patrol Police.

Details

According to weather forecasts, in the coming days, thermometers will rise above +30 °C. Experts advise not to lose vigilance in matters of helping animals.

Don't be indifferent — take care of your four-legged friends

Find a safe and quiet place where you can leave a container with water. Place the bowl in the shade so that the liquid evaporates less. Regularly replenish the water supply. If possible, leave food for animals.

Also, to prevent overheating, dehydration, and, in general, to help animals endure the heat more easily, it is recommended:

never leave animals in a car even during slight heat;

do not let animals out during peak heat hours — it is better to leave them in a cool room;

when planning a walk, take enough cool water for your pet;

do not leave your pets in direct sunlight — choose shaded places for rest.

Recall

The Kyiv Patrol Police called on to help homeless animals in the heat by leaving water for them. They also advise pet owners not to walk them during peak heat hours.