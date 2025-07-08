Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8 8 July 2025

On Tuesday, July 8, hot weather is expected in Ukraine, with rains in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the western regions it will be cloudy with clearings, short-term rains, thunderstorms, sometimes hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s during the day, significant rains in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, daytime temperature 26-31°.

In the rest of the territory, variable cloudiness, no precipitation, only in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions during the day, short-term rain, thunderstorm in places; strong heat of 35-39° during the day, 29-34° in northern and Vinnytsia regions. Wind southern, south-western, 7-12 m/s - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, it will be cloudy with clearings, with rain during the day. Air temperature - 31-33°.

