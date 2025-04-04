Carpathian region

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15389 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27956 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64464 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213330 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122372 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391604 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310472 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213692 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2870 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13912 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45076 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72029 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57133 views
Where to expect heat up to +36° and where to expect short-term rains: forecasters gave a forecast for the day

Heat is expected to reach 35-36° in Ukraine, especially in the south and Kirovohrad region. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are forecast in the western regions and Vinnytsia region, with fog possible in the Carpathians.

Society • August 17, 06:57 AM • 27366 views

Rain only in part of Ukraine and up to 32°: weather forecast for today

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in parts of western and northeastern Ukraine, while the rest of the country will be dry, with temperatures ranging from 11-32°C depending on the region.

Society • June 13, 05:22 AM • 16120 views

Warm and without heat: forecasters told what May will be like

In May, the average monthly temperature is expected to reach 15-18°C, which is 1-1. 5°C above normal, and rainfall will be 35-76 mm, which is within normal limits.

Society • April 26, 11:34 AM • 18287 views

Two men shoot police officers at night in Vinnytsia region, police operation launched

In the Vinnytsia region, two men opened fire on police officers during a document check, killing one officer and injuring another, prompting a police operation in Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.

Crimes and emergencies • April 20, 07:03 AM • 26624 views

In Prykarpattia region, criminals dressed in military uniforms and robbed an entrepreneur of UAH 8 million

In Prykarpattia, criminals dressed in military uniforms robbed an entrepreneur of UAH 8 million when they stopped his car under the pretext of checking it.

Crimes and emergencies • April 19, 05:03 PM • 35075 views

Ukraine again receives emergency electricity aid from Europe, there are restrictions in Kharkiv region and Kryvyi Rih - Energy Ministry

Due to significant damage to energy facilities and a drop in temperatures, restrictions were imposed on industry to meet consumer needs using electricity generated domestically, imports, and emergency aid from neighboring countries.

War • April 19, 07:46 AM • 29734 views

Fictitiously enlisted football players: TCC commander to be tried in Prykarpattia region

The commander of a security company in Ivano-Frankivsk region, under whose command seven servicemen, including players and coaches of a local professional football team, fictitiously served, will be tried.

Crimes and emergencies • April 9, 07:55 AM • 24062 views

Trafficking in heavy psychotropics: drug syndicate neutralized in Prykarpattia region

In Prykarpattia region, Ukrainian law enforcement officers neutralized an organized criminal group that manufactured and distributed large batches of amphetamine and other psychotropic substances, seizing 5 kg of drugs, cash, premium cars, and arresting the group's organizer and key members.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 09:25 AM • 20666 views

Russian Federation attacked Naftogaz's facilities at night, no serious damage - the company

During the night attack, Russian troops fired at Naftogaz Group facilities, but did not cause any serious damage.

War • March 29, 07:53 AM • 40616 views

New schemes for tax evaders exposed: three officials of medical institutions and a lawyer among those involved

The Security Service blocked new schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad by men of military age, detaining three officials of medical institutions, a lawyer and others involved in the sale of forged documents and certificates. The cost of forgery was up to USD 16 thousand.

Crimes and emergencies • March 12, 11:17 AM • 29351 views

Weather for March 11: partly cloudy in Ukraine, rain in some regions

On March 11, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine, with rain in some regions, daytime temperatures will be 0-14° Celsius and nighttime temperatures will be -9-5° Celsius.

Society • March 10, 02:49 PM • 100540 views

Lubinets demands an internal investigation into the police's inadequate response to the beating of passers-by in Frankivsk

Lubinets demands an internal investigation into the police's inadequate response to reports of passers-by being beaten in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Society • March 7, 03:30 PM • 24863 views

Attacking the elderly: hooligans detained in Frankivsk

In Ivano-Frankivsk, law enforcement officers detained criminals who were harming passersby, including the elderly, with gas canisters.

Society • March 3, 03:33 PM • 33950 views

Beating of people by "pseudo-skinheads" in Ivano-Frankivsk: police launch proceedings

Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region have opened a criminal investigation into a video showing unidentified individuals beating and using gas canisters against bystanders.

Society • March 3, 01:11 PM • 32174 views

In Prykarpattia, a lyceum was suspected of bullying a student, and the police took up the case

The Ivano-Frankivsk Police Department received an appeal from a woman regarding ill-treatment and psychological violence against her son, a 6th grade student of one of the city's lyceums.

Society • March 1, 08:40 AM • 55988 views

Weather forecasters: it will get warmer in Ukraine by the end of the week

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the temperature in Ukraine is expected to rise to 16 degrees Celsius in some regions on Saturday.

Society • February 21, 03:00 PM • 21228 views

A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were beaten in Ivano-Frankivsk region: police initiated criminal proceedings

Local residents beat a mother and her 6-year-old daughter, mistaking the woman for someone who had reported information about local men to the authorities.

Society • February 7, 07:09 PM • 35638 views

Three persons involved in the case of underground poker clubs are arrested

Three suspects in the organization of an underground poker network were arrested and taken into custody, and another suspect failed to appear in court, postponing the case.

Crimes and emergencies • January 30, 03:20 PM • 24077 views