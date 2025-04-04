Carpathian region

Heat is expected to reach 35-36° in Ukraine, especially in the south and Kirovohrad region. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are forecast in the western regions and Vinnytsia region, with fog possible in the Carpathians.
Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in parts of western and northeastern Ukraine, while the rest of the country will be dry, with temperatures ranging from 11-32°C depending on the region.
In May, the average monthly temperature is expected to reach 15-18°C, which is 1-1. 5°C above normal, and rainfall will be 35-76 mm, which is within normal limits.
In the Vinnytsia region, two men opened fire on police officers during a document check, killing one officer and injuring another, prompting a police operation in Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.
In Prykarpattia, criminals dressed in military uniforms robbed an entrepreneur of UAH 8 million when they stopped his car under the pretext of checking it.
Due to significant damage to energy facilities and a drop in temperatures, restrictions were imposed on industry to meet consumer needs using electricity generated domestically, imports, and emergency aid from neighboring countries.
The commander of a security company in Ivano-Frankivsk region, under whose command seven servicemen, including players and coaches of a local professional football team, fictitiously served, will be tried.
In Prykarpattia region, Ukrainian law enforcement officers neutralized an organized criminal group that manufactured and distributed large batches of amphetamine and other psychotropic substances, seizing 5 kg of drugs, cash, premium cars, and arresting the group's organizer and key members.
During the night attack, Russian troops fired at Naftogaz Group facilities, but did not cause any serious damage.
The Security Service blocked new schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad by men of military age, detaining three officials of medical institutions, a lawyer and others involved in the sale of forged documents and certificates. The cost of forgery was up to USD 16 thousand.
On March 11, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine, with rain in some regions, daytime temperatures will be 0-14° Celsius and nighttime temperatures will be -9-5° Celsius.
Lubinets demands an internal investigation into the police's inadequate response to reports of passers-by being beaten in Ivano-Frankivsk.
In Ivano-Frankivsk, law enforcement officers detained criminals who were harming passersby, including the elderly, with gas canisters.
Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region have opened a criminal investigation into a video showing unidentified individuals beating and using gas canisters against bystanders.
The Ivano-Frankivsk Police Department received an appeal from a woman regarding ill-treatment and psychological violence against her son, a 6th grade student of one of the city's lyceums.
According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the temperature in Ukraine is expected to rise to 16 degrees Celsius in some regions on Saturday.
Local residents beat a mother and her 6-year-old daughter, mistaking the woman for someone who had reported information about local men to the authorities.
Three suspects in the organization of an underground poker network were arrested and taken into custody, and another suspect failed to appear in court, postponing the case.