Three persons involved in the case of underground poker clubs are arrested

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102520 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129588 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130495 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171950 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169677 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276320 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177918 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167024 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148726 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244901 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102187 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 89983 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 86787 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 99069 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 40272 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276320 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244901 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230114 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255558 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241415 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 7213 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129588 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103911 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104029 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120319 views
Three persons involved in the case of underground poker clubs are arrested

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24061 views

Three suspects in the organization of an underground poker network were arrested and taken into custody, and another suspect failed to appear in court, postponing the case.

Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention were imposed on three suspects in the illegal activity of organizing and conducting gambling under the guise of the "Sports Poker Club". However, the case was postponed as another suspect failed to appear at court hearings.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

The court imposed custody as a measure of restraint on three suspects in the illegal organization and conduct of gambling. Another suspect did not appear at the court hearings, and the case was postponed

- the statement reads.

Context

Recently, detectives of the Kyiv region's DCO stopped the illegal activity of a network of poker clubs in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. Four suspicions of committing criminal offenses as part of an organized group under Part 3 Article 28, Part 2 Article 203-2, Part 3 Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were announced.

In particular, the investigation established that a group of people conducted gambling activities - cash poker games - under the guise of the "Sports Poker Club". The illegal activity was allegedly covered by permits issued by a public organization related to sports poker.

The investigators established evidence of the involvement of the defendants in the criminal proceedings in illegal activities and the organization and conduct of illegal gambling in sports poker clubs.

Currently, the court has imposed on the organizer and his two accomplices custody as a measure of restraint with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 2 million each. The court hearing for another member of the group was postponed due to his absence.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is ongoing.

Recall

A cadet of one of Dnipro's law enforcement universities was notified of suspicion of cheating over 800 thousand hryvnias on a dating site.

Police detain "supervisor" in Prykarpattia region for debt collection29.01.24, 16:18 • 24854 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
