Three persons involved in the case of underground poker clubs are arrested

Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention were imposed on three suspects in the illegal activity of organizing and conducting gambling under the guise of the "Sports Poker Club". However, the case was postponed as another suspect failed to appear at court hearings.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

Context

Recently, detectives of the Kyiv region's DCO stopped the illegal activity of a network of poker clubs in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. Four suspicions of committing criminal offenses as part of an organized group under Part 3 Article 28, Part 2 Article 203-2, Part 3 Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were announced.

In particular, the investigation established that a group of people conducted gambling activities - cash poker games - under the guise of the "Sports Poker Club". The illegal activity was allegedly covered by permits issued by a public organization related to sports poker.

The investigators established evidence of the involvement of the defendants in the criminal proceedings in illegal activities and the organization and conduct of illegal gambling in sports poker clubs.

Currently, the court has imposed on the organizer and his two accomplices custody as a measure of restraint with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 2 million each. The court hearing for another member of the group was postponed due to his absence.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is ongoing.

Recall

