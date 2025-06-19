In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal

For two days, a brown bear roamed the districts of Vilnius, ran along highways, and explored backyards. Hunters refused to carry out the government's order to shoot the animal, which eventually left the city peacefully, writes **UNN** with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Given the danger the bear could pose to Vilnius residents, the government issued a permit for its culling. This did not please Lithuanian hunters, and they refused to comply with the government's order, arguing that there is only a small population of this protected species in the whole country.

The Lithuanian Hunters and Fishermen Association stated that they were shocked by the government's approach. The association's administrator, Ramutė Juknytė, stated that the bear was a beautiful young female, about two years old, and did not deserve to be culled.

She was scared but not aggressive. She just didn't know how to escape the city, but she didn't do anything wrong. – he said.

The organization monitors the movements of bears. It is believed that only five to ten bears live in the Baltic country, but the exact number is unknown.

The drama began on Saturday when the bear entered the capital. It was the first time in many years that a bear had entered the city, and it became a national story. The animal approached within approximately 4-5 km of the city center.

Since the permit to kill the bear caused a stir, the Lithuanian authorities have taken a defensive stance. Deputy Minister of Environment Ramūnas Krungelis stated that the kill permit was issued solely as a precautionary measure in case the bear posed a threat, according to the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

Hunters proposed a more humane approach: tranquilization, tracking, and relocation. As the debate over the bear's fate unfolded, she took matters into her own paws and left the city.

Brown Bears in Lithuania

Brown bears live in this region and were once common. In Lithuania, they were eradicated in the 19th century due to hunting and habitat loss.

In recent years, these animals have begun to reappear in small numbers, usually entering from neighboring countries such as Latvia and Belarus, where small bear populations still exist.

Bears are protected by Lithuanian and European legislation, as they are considered a rare and vulnerable species in the region.

Additions

The meat of brown bears, which are protected in the EU, may soon be available for consumption in Slovakia. The government recently approved a decision on its sale to the public.