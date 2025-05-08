$41.440.02
Broadcast
The European Parliament supported lowering the level of wolf protection in the EU: the status was changed from “strictly protected” to “protected”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2702 views

The European Parliament supported changing the protection status of wolves in the EU, reducing it to "protected" to give countries more flexibility. States are obliged to ensure the protection status of the wolf and may take stricter measures.

The European Parliament supported lowering the level of wolf protection in the EU: the status was changed from “strictly protected” to “protected”

The European Parliament has voted to change the protection status of wolves in the EU, reducing it from "strictly protected" to "protected". This was reported in a press release on the European Parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

With 371 votes in favour, 162 against and 37 abstentions, Parliament supported the Commission's proposal for a targeted amendment to the Habitats Directive to bring the protection status of wolves in the EU into line with the Bern Convention, reducing it from "strictly protected" to "protected"

- the press release reads.

According to the press release, Member States will now have greater flexibility in managing their wolf populations to improve coexistence with humans and minimise the impact of the growing wolf population in the EU. They will also be better able to take measures adapted to specific regional circumstances.

American President Trump introduces customs tariffs on the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands03.04.25, 02:24 • 4888 views

At the same time, Member States undertake to continue to ensure a favourable conservation status for the wolf and may continue to classify the wolf as a strictly protected species in national legislation and take stricter measures to protect it.

According to the information, on Tuesday Parliament agreed to consider the case under its urgent procedure. In order to enter into force, the bill now requires formal approval by the Council, which approved the same text on 16 April 2025. The Directive will enter into force 20 days after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU. The Member States will then have 18 months to implement it.

According to the Commission, there are more than 20,000 wolves in Europe, and their population and range are growing. However, this is causing increasing conflicts, including attacks on domestic livestock.

The Slovak army will restrain brown bears: a state of emergency in many regions of the country29.04.25, 17:04 • 7924 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyNews of the World
European Parliament
European Commission
