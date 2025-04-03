American President Trump introduces customs tariffs on the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has introduced a 10% duty on the Heard and McDonald Islands in the Indian Ocean. These islands, although uninhabited, are important for ecology due to penguin populations.
US President Donald Trump has introduced a new duty on the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands, located in the southern Indian Ocean. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.
Details
The rate is 10%, which is an unexpected move for such remote and almost uninhabited territories. Despite the lack of human population on the islands, they are home to numerous penguin populations, which is of particular interest to ecologists and conservationists.
The islands, which are part of the Australian external territories, are among the most remote points on the globe. Although they have no permanent population, their importance in terms of biodiversity and environmental protection remains an integral part of international discussions on wildlife protection.
This move by Trump raises questions about the political and economic strategy associated with territories where there is no traditional economic life, but where there may still be specific environmental and biological interests.
Let us remind you
US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries, including China - 34%, EU - 20%, Great Britain - 20%.
Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list02.04.25, 23:46 • 10283 views