The Slovak army will restrain brown bears: a state of emergency in many regions of the country

A state of emergency has been declared in 55 districts of the Slovak Republic due to the appearance of bears. The country's government has decided to send dozens of professional soldiers, whose task will be to track, observe and, if necessary, kill the predators.



Slovakia is forced to rely on the army because almost a hundred brown bears have created a difficult situation in the country. The Cabinet of Ministers in Bratislava approved the deployment of up to 50 professional soldiers by the end of October to fight the bears. The main purpose of the soldiers is to support monitoring, i.e. tracking and observing animals in the wild.

According to the State Secretary of the Ministry of the Environment of the Slovak Republic, Filip Kuffa, during one of the first missions, a bear was killed on the territory of the open-air museum in Pribylina, in the north of the EU member state. Drones and thermal imagers were used to search for him.

The army's equipment and technical resources are a huge asset for identifying the bear. - Kuffa said.

The Museum of the Liptov Village in Pribylina was closed due to the appearance of a bear in recent days, but reopened on Monday (April 28).

The open-air exposition consists of old farmhouses, a church and other buildings that were moved during the construction of the reservoir and thus saved from flooding. It is a popular place for families with children

