Police detain "supervisor" in Prykarpattia region for debt collection

Law enforcers in Ivano-Frankivsk region detained a "lookout" for extorting debts from people, the National Police reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, during the investigation, law enforcement officers found that a 53-year-old local resident, who had been a criminal mastermind since 2005, organized the illegal activities of a group of people. The main "specialization" of the group was to extort money from citizens, both for debt obligations and for non-existent debts. "Thus, having influence in the criminal environment, the defendant "helped" customers solve their issues," the National Police said.

It is stated that law enforcement officers recorded an appeal to the so-called "lookout" resident of Odesa. "The latter asked to facilitate the repayment of a debt from his former business partner, a local entrepreneur, in any way. To get the money, the members of the criminal group, under the clear leadership of the leader, systematically threatened the victim with physical violence and destruction of his property," the police said.

In 2023, police officers reportedly received evidence of the criminal's involvement in "at least five episodes of extortion from victims, including those ordered by third parties.

On January 26, law enforcement officers with the force support of a special police company detained the so-called "lookout" in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 189 (Extortion) and Part 2 of Art. 307 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Searches were conducted at the suspect's place of residence and vehicle. "A narcotic substance, a cell phone and a car were seized," the police said.

