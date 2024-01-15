He supervised the pseudo-referendum of the Russian Federation in Kherson region: "watchdog" from Putin's party is served with suspicion notice

The head of the Central Executive Committee of the United Russia party, Deputy Secretary of the party's General Council, Oleksandr Sidyakin, who contributed to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, was served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports citing the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, the official is the chairman of the central executive committee and deputy secretary of the general council of Putin's United Russia party and thus is a member of the close circle of the aggressor country's leadership.

On the instructions of the Kremlin, from September 23 to 27, 2022, he was in the then-occupied Kherson.

There, he personally coordinated the pseudo-referendum of the Russian Federation on the region's "accession" to Russia.

By heading the so-called "observation mission," Sidyakin tried to create the appearance of legitimacy of the fake plebiscite for the international community.

To do this, the Russian MP gave numerous interviews and comments for Kremlin TV channels and online publications focused on the Western audience.

In addition, in order to ensure the "desired" results of the pseudo-referendum, a Russian official bypassed the occupation "election commissions" and controlled the falsification of the "voting" results.

According to the SBU, the examinations confirmed the facts of the defendant's subversive activities against Ukraine.