What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
He supervised the pseudo-referendum of the Russian Federation in Kherson region: "watchdog" from Putin's party is served with suspicion notice

Kyiv  •  UNN

The head of the Central Executive Committee of United Russia, Alexander Sidyakin, has been notified of suspicion of involvement in the aggression against Ukraine. He is accused of coordinating a fake referendum to annex the Kherson region.

The head of the Central Executive Committee of the United Russia party, Deputy Secretary of the party's General Council, Oleksandr Sidyakin, who contributed to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, was served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports citing the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, the official is the chairman of the central executive committee and deputy secretary of the general council of Putin's United Russia party and thus is a member of the close circle of the aggressor country's leadership.

On the instructions of the Kremlin, from September 23 to 27, 2022, he was in the then-occupied Kherson.

There, he personally coordinated the pseudo-referendum of the Russian Federation on the region's "accession" to Russia.

By heading the so-called "observation mission," Sidyakin tried to create the appearance of legitimacy of the fake plebiscite for the international community.

To do this, the Russian MP gave numerous interviews and comments for Kremlin TV channels and online publications focused on the Western audience.

In addition, in order to ensure the "desired" results of the pseudo-referendum, a Russian official bypassed the occupation "election commissions" and controlled the falsification of the "voting" results.

According to the SBU, the examinations confirmed the facts of the defendant's subversive activities against Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Sidyakin a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine). Since the offender is in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice

- the statement said.
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising