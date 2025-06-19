$41.630.10
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules

Kyiv • UNN

 6948 views

New rules for placing advertisements on public transport are being developed in Kyiv. The innovations envisage the unification of formats, an increase in aesthetics, and informational hygiene.

Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules

The development of new rules for placing advertisements on public transport is underway in Kyiv. The text of the rules is being formed, which will be subject to public discussion and regulatory assessment. A UNN journalist was informed about this by the Kyiv City State Administration's Advertising Department in response to a request.

The development of new Rules for placing advertisements on public transport is underway in the capital. This is the first step within a comprehensive reform aimed at organizing and unifying the external appearance of advertising carriers in municipal transport, particularly in the metro.

- informs the KSCA.

Oksana Polishchuk, head of the Advertising Department of the KSCA, noted that Kyiv has long needed a unified regulatory document governing the placement of advertising on transport.

"This is not only about aesthetics but also about safety and information hygiene. Our task is to bring order, to make the advertising space comfortable for residents and passengers. The new rules will be a logical continuation of the outdoor advertising reform that the city has been implementing since 2017," said Polishchuk.

It is reported that the draft document is currently under development.

"The text of the rules is being formed, which will be submitted for public discussion and regulatory assessment. After approval, technical and practical implementation will begin," the response to the request states.

What is envisioned

The new rules provide for:

  • creation of a clear regulatory framework for all advertising formats in transport;
    • unification of types of structures and places of their placement;
      • improvement of urban space aesthetics;
        • ensuring information hygiene in public transport;
          • introduction of bans on placing advertising in dangerous or visually overloaded areas (e.g., on glass surfaces).

            "The document will include a classifier of typical advertising media that are permitted for placement on municipal transport – lightboxes, panel boards, metrolights, video monitors, advertising and information stands, poster panels, etc. In total – up to 15 types of structures with clearly defined technical characteristics and placement requirements," the KSCA notes.

            Also in the future, as reported, schemes for the placement of advertising media will be approved – graphic materials that detail the types of structures and specific permitted locations for their placement inside and outside transport vehicles, as well as on the buildings of transport enterprises.

            Deployment stages

            The introduction of new rules will take place in several stages:

            1. Development of the draft.
              1. Regulatory approval and adoption procedure.
                1. Official entry into force and execution control.
                  1. Implementation of approved advertising placement schemes.

                    "Such measures will not only organize the advertising space in transport but also make it more modern, safe, and visually comfortable for Kyiv residents and city guests," the KSCA states.

                    At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration07.05.25, 16:20 • 44141 view

                    Addendum

                    The Kyiv City Military Administration reported in April that they are starting work on developing a new solution, setting deadlines, and identifying responsible persons for the introduction of cashless payment in minibuses in Kyiv.

                    In March, the Kyiv City Council reported that the "Ploshcha Ukrayinskykh Heroyiv" metro station is planned to be cleared of advertisements and its use of space rethought together with experts.

                    Anna Murashko

                    Anna Murashko

                    Kyiv region
                    Kyiv City State Administration
                    Kyiv City Council
                    Kyiv
