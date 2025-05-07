At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Currently, measures are being taken to ensure the introduction of an automated fare payment system for bus routes of regular transportation operating in the mode of a route taxi in Kyiv. This was reported to a journalist of UNN in the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the KMDA in response to a request.

It is reported that non-cash payment for travel on certain bus routes has already been introduced by carriers as an experiment.

In addition, it is reported that after the introduction of an automated fare payment system (ASOP) on public bus routes in the mode of a route taxi, control over the connection and use of validators will be ensured within the requirements defined in the agreement concluded between the carrier and the Department of Transport Infrastructure.

In case of non-installation or non-connection to ASOP, appropriate response measures will be taken against the carrier - they stated in response to the request.

Context

The spokesman of the KMVA, Yevhen Ievlev, reported in April 2025 that the Kyiv City Military Administration is already starting work on developing a new solution, setting deadlines and identifying responsible persons for the introduction of cashless payment in minibuses in Kyiv.

The head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, stated that the military administration is dealing with the issue of introducing cashless payment in minibuses.