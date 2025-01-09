USA: North Korea gains combat experience in Ukraine for future war against neighbors

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

USA: North Korea gains combat experience in Ukraine for future war against neighbors

USA: North Korea gains combat experience in Ukraine for future war against neighbors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95785 views

Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations announces the presence of 12,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. The DPRK receives military technology and experience from Russia, which enhances its combat capabilities.

North Korea is actively gaining combat experience by supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine. This makes Pyongyang more prepared for military action against its neighbors, US officials warn. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations Dorothy Camille Shea , in her speech at the UN Security Council, expressed a warning that the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine allows the DPRK to gain important combat experience, which increases its readiness for military action against neighboring countries.

According to Shea, more than 12,000 North Korean troops are currently in Russia, where they are actively involved in the fighting in the Kursk region. This fact confirms the close cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, the American diplomat said.

North Korea benefits greatly from the supply of Russian military equipment, technology and combat experience, which makes it more capable of waging war against its neighbors

- Shea said.

Dorothy Camillus Shea also warned that the DPRK is likely to use these improvements to increase arms sales and military training contracts around the world.

At the same time, North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song justified the latest hypersonic missile test as part of the country's defense program. He accused the United States of double standards, referring to the situation in Gaza.

In response, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, rejected US accusations of transferring satellite and space technologies to Pyongyang, calling them “absolutely groundless.” During the meeting, he also congratulated DPRK leader Kim Jong-un on his birthday.

South Korean Ambassador Hwang Jun-kook characterized North Korean soldiers as “Kim Jong-un's slaves” who sacrifice their lives on distant battlefields to provide the regime with finance and advanced technology from Russia.

It is noted that despite the UN sanctions, which have been in place since 2006 and are aimed at stopping Pyongyang's nuclear weapons development, Russia continues to block their strengthening, using its veto power in the Security Council.

Intensive cooperation between Russia and the DPRK creates new threats to regional security and calls into question the effectiveness of international efforts to limit Pyongyang's military ambitions.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announced Russia's intention to share advanced space technologies with North Korea. This may happen after the DPRK provided military support to Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
united-nationsUnited Nations
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine

