Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained Chinese citizens who tried to transfer secret documentation about the Ukrainian Neptune missile system to the security agencies of the PRC. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, on June 26, a citizen of the People's Republic of China was notified of suspicion of espionage under Part 1 of Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - stated in the message of the PGO.

The suspicion was reported to a 24-year-old former student of a Kyiv university, who remained in Kyiv after being expelled from the university in 2023 for academic failure. He reportedly tried to recruit a Ukrainian citizen who is involved in the development of weapons for the Defense Forces.

During the pre-trial investigation, which is being carried out by the investigative department of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, it was established that the foreigner collected and was supposed to transfer documentation about the Neptune missile system to his father, who has close ties with the security agencies and the General Staff of China. This is a unique weapon of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, designed to hit all types of combat and amphibious ships. It was from Neptune that the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser Moskva, was destroyed. - stated the prosecutor's office.

Reportedly, he was detained while receiving this information from Ukrainian special services and attempting to transfer it. He is currently in custody.

Another suspect, his father, permanently resided in the PRC, but periodically visited Ukraine to personally coordinate his son's intelligence work. The suspect's father entered Ukraine again on July 7 and visited the PRC embassy in Kyiv the next day.

On July 9, as part of the pre-trial investigation, he was detained. The prosecutor's office plans to serve him with a notice of suspicion of espionage and apply to the court for his detention.

Addition

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it found components of Chinese production in the drones that the Rashists massively attacked Kyiv with on the night of July 4. This is evidenced by the markings of the manufacturer "Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd" on the relevant parts.

Recall

In May, the Security Service of Ukraine for the first time in the history of Ukraine exposed an intelligence network of the military intelligence of Hungary, which was spying against our state. Two agents from the Hungarian special service network were detained in Zakarpattia, the SBU informed.