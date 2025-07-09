$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1467 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12308 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38449 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67323 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146202 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 133895 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 174618 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119222 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206157 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219743 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
45%
744mm
Popular news
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 63136 views
FBI launched criminal investigations into ex-CIA and FBI directorsJuly 9, 01:38 AM • 38123 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 184162 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 57965 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 26840 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146038 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 184578 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206065 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 173289 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219654 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 15237 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 212414 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 396061 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 228504 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 339634 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11687 views

Chinese citizens have been detained in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret documentation about the Neptun missile system to the PRC security agencies. Among those detained are a 24-year-old former student and his father, who coordinated the intelligence work.

Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained Chinese citizens who tried to transfer secret documentation about the Ukrainian Neptune missile system to the security agencies of the PRC. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, on June 26, a citizen of the People's Republic of China was notified of suspicion of espionage under Part 1 of Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- stated in the message of the PGO. 

The suspicion was reported to a 24-year-old former student of a Kyiv university, who remained in Kyiv after being expelled from the university in 2023 for academic failure. He reportedly tried to recruit a Ukrainian citizen who is involved in the development of weapons for the Defense Forces.

During the pre-trial investigation, which is being carried out by the investigative department of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, it was established that the foreigner collected and was supposed to transfer documentation about the Neptune missile system to his father, who has close ties with the security agencies and the General Staff of China. This is a unique weapon of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, designed to hit all types of combat and amphibious ships. It was from Neptune that the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser Moskva, was destroyed.

- stated the prosecutor's office. 

Reportedly, he was detained while receiving this information from Ukrainian special services and attempting to transfer it. He is currently in custody.

Another suspect, his father, permanently resided in the PRC, but periodically visited Ukraine to personally coordinate his son's intelligence work. The suspect's father entered Ukraine again on July 7 and visited the PRC embassy in Kyiv the next day.

On July 9, as part of the pre-trial investigation, he was detained. The prosecutor's office plans to serve him with a notice of suspicion of espionage and apply to the court for his detention.

Addition

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it found components of Chinese production in the drones that the Rashists massively attacked Kyiv with on the night of July 4. This is evidenced by the markings of the manufacturer "Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd" on the relevant parts.

Recall

In May, the Security Service of Ukraine for the first time in the history of Ukraine exposed an intelligence network of the military intelligence of Hungary, which was spying against our state. Two agents from the Hungarian special service network were detained in Zakarpattia, the SBU informed.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
R-360 Neptune
Security Service of Ukraine
China
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9