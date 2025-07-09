Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus

Tomorrow, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold additional meetings with representatives of the American side in Rome. Among the topics is the adoption of another package of sanctions by the United States. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Tomorrow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold additional meetings with representatives of the American side in Rome. The focus will be on sanctions policy and the adoption of another package of sanctions by the United States in the near future. - Minister Sybiha.

In addition, Sybiha commented on the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Special Representative Keith Kellogg.

We discussed strengthening the air shield over Ukraine and supplying additional air defense systems. Clear signals were heard regarding the continuity and sustainability of further defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. We also discussed sanctions policy - the only effective tool to force Russia to peace. - added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha also shared a recipe for achieving lasting peace.

The recipe for achieving lasting peace for our allies: US involvement, increasing the cost of further aggression for Russia, and strengthening Ukraine. - summarized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On July 10-11, the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery will be held in Rome.

Kellogg is part of the US delegation that arrived at the event.