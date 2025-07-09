Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus

$41.850.05
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 49354 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 58764 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 95453 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 56486 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 118708 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56150 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68323 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Publications
Exclusives
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome. Sanctions and the supply of air defense systems will be discussed.

Tomorrow, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold additional meetings with representatives of the American side in Rome. Among the topics is the adoption of another package of sanctions by the United States. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Tomorrow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold additional meetings with representatives of the American side in Rome. The focus will be on sanctions policy and the adoption of another package of sanctions by the United States in the near future.

- Minister Sybiha.

Let's add

In addition, Sybiha commented on the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Special Representative Keith Kellogg.

We discussed strengthening the air shield over Ukraine and supplying additional air defense systems. Clear signals were heard regarding the continuity and sustainability of further defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. We also discussed sanctions policy - the only effective tool to force Russia to peace.

- added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha also shared a recipe for achieving lasting peace.

The recipe for achieving lasting peace for our allies: US involvement, increasing the cost of further aggression for Russia, and strengthening Ukraine.

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

On July 10-11, the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery will be held in Rome.

Kellogg is part of the US delegation that arrived at the event.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Rome
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
