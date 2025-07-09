Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, during which they discussed arms supplies and strengthening air defense, as well as increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

A substantive conversation with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. I thanked him for participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference: the general leads the American delegation. We discussed arms supplies and strengthening air defense. Against the backdrop of increased Russian attacks, this is one of the priorities. We also talked about the purchase of American weapons, joint defense production, and localization in Ukraine - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that they also discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

We understand that tougher restrictions against Russian energy are needed, and especially secondary sanctions against buyers of Russian oil. We hope for the movement of the bill by Senators Graham and Blumenthal in the US Congress. This is what can undoubtedly make Russia think more about peace - Zelenskyy added.

