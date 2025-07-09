$41.850.05
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
02:59 PM • 23272 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 22900 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 34630 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 70039 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 40191 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 88270 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 51516 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 67108 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 89756 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 210746 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Zelenskyy met with Trump's special envoy in Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy began a meeting with President Donald Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, in Italy. Kellogg arrived in Rome as part of the US delegation to the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery.

Zelenskyy met with Trump's special envoy in Italy

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, has begun in Italy, UNN reports.

Currently, the details of the meeting and negotiations between Zelenskyy and Kellogg are unknown.

Additionally

The International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery will take place in Rome on July 10-11.

Kellogg is part of the US delegation that arrived at the event.

US military aid supplies to Ukraine may resume after Umerov's meetings with Kellogg - Politico08.07.25, 06:10 • 1520 views

Recall

Earlier, the White House confirmed that the US is suspending the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

United States President Donald Trump promised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate whether military aid to Kyiv had indeed been suspended.

Later, Trump stated that the United States of America would provide Ukraine with more weapons. According to him, Washington would send new weapons to Kyiv mostly for defense.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

