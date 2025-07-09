Zelenskyy met with Trump's special envoy in Italy

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, has begun in Italy, UNN reports.

Currently, the details of the meeting and negotiations between Zelenskyy and Kellogg are unknown.

The International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery will take place in Rome on July 10-11.

Kellogg is part of the US delegation that arrived at the event.

Earlier, the White House confirmed that the US is suspending the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

United States President Donald Trump promised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate whether military aid to Kyiv had indeed been suspended.

Later, Trump stated that the United States of America would provide Ukraine with more weapons. According to him, Washington would send new weapons to Kyiv mostly for defense.