Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC

July 7, 07:09 AM • 177191 views
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 177191 views
US military aid supplies to Ukraine may resume after Umerov's meetings with Kellogg - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 149 views

Suspended deliveries of some American military aid to Ukraine may resume after a series of meetings in Italy and Ukraine. The US has already informed Kyiv of its intention to resume supplies of engineering equipment and some types of armored vehicles.

US military aid supplies to Ukraine may resume after Umerov's meetings with Kellogg - Politico

Suspended deliveries of part of American military aid to Ukraine may resume after a series of high-level meetings in Italy and Ukraine during the week. This was reported by Politico, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the parties' plans, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that these meetings could be key to resuming part of the aid that was suspended earlier this month.

President Donald Trump's envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Rome at an international aid conference, and then meetings will be held in Kyiv this week and next, with the issue of aid undoubtedly at the top of the agenda.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that the US has already informed Kyiv about its intention to resume the supply of engineering equipment and some types of armored vehicles. At the same time, specific terms have not yet been named.

"The meeting between Kellogg and Umerov in Kyiv was not initially intended to discuss US military aid and was organized before news of the suspension of arms supplies emerged last week," the publication quotes Kellogg's spokesman Morgan Murphy.

Recall

Earlier, the White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stocks. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

US President Donald Trump promised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate whether military aid to Kyiv had indeed been suspended.

Later, Trump stated that the United States of America would provide Ukraine with more weapons. According to him, Washington will send new weapons to Kyiv mostly for defense.

The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House07.07.25, 22:54 • 5419 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Rustem Umerov
White House
Rome
Donald Trump
United States
Kyiv
