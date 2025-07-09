$41.850.05
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6189 views

The admission campaign has started in Ukraine, and children of war veterans and military personnel are entitled to benefits. The state provides targeted support for obtaining higher education, including tuition fees, preferential loans, and social scholarships.

Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation

The admission campaign to higher education institutions has started in Ukraine. One of the most pressing issues related to admission is the topic of benefits that children of war veterans and military personnel involved in combat operations can use. UNN tells about the main opportunities provided for this category of applicants.

What law regulates benefits for children of military personnel

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection", the state provides targeted support to combatants and their children for obtaining higher education in state and communal educational institutions.

What it's about:

• full or partial payment for education at the expense of state and local budgets;

• preferential long-term loans for education;

• social scholarships;

• free provision of textbooks;

• free access to the "Internet" network, database systems in educational institutions;

• free accommodation in a dormitory.

Ukraine will involve lecturers from the world's top 250 universities in cooperation

How it works for children of combatants

State support during education extends to children of combatants who have not reached the age of 23 and in case of their full-time study.

In other words, applicants, children who study part-time, as well as those who are 23 years old and older, do not have educational benefits. Therefore, children of combatants must pass entrance exams on general terms. At the same time, children of combatants can count on transfer to vacant budget places when entering universities.

The benefit begins to apply after applicants recommended for budget-funded education fulfill the enrollment requirements, and if there are still vacant budget places after that.

Conditions for transfer to vacant budget places:

• absence of a recommendation for enrollment on a budget for any of the submitted applications;

• availability of vacant budget places after the enrollment of applicants who took higher places in the ranking list.

In addition, it should be taken into account that transfer to a budget initially implies enrollment on a contract. If, during admission, the applicant received a recommendation for enrollment, even from a university that is not a priority for him, the benefit will not apply.

Long-term preferential loans for education

This is another option for obtaining an education. The loan is provided for 15 years with 3% per annum. It is divided into 15 payments. If possible, it can be repaid early.

There are also options when you can be exempted from paying the loan and interest:

• if the applicant has a group I disability;

• or after studying, he worked in his acquired specialty in a state institution in a rural area.

In addition, there are discounts when paying the loan:

• you will be able to pay only the loan itself without interest if you have one child;

• 75% of the loan — if you have two children;

• 50% of the loan — if you have three or more children.

Applications for a qualified worker's diploma have started to be accepted from applicants after 11th grade

What is needed to use the benefits

To receive benefits, you need to confirm your status. Among the documents that must be submitted:

• certificate of a combatant or a family member of a deceased person;

• child's birth certificate;

• IDP certificate or residence certificate;

• certificate from the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO) about the status in the education system.

It should be noted that reliable documents must be submitted. If the information provided turns out to be false, the student loses the right to assistance and is liable according to the law.

Transfer to budget

If a child of a combatant managed to enter or transfer to a budget, but does not have enough points to receive an academic scholarship, they can count on receiving a social scholarship. It is less than an academic one, but still a better option than nothing:

• in higher education institutions – UAH 1180;

• in professional pre-higher education institutions – UAH 890.

To apply for a social scholarship, you must submit an application to the administration of the educational institution, and also attach a copy of the combatant's certificate to it.

Applicants have already created up to 139,000 e-cabinets: registration details

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPublicationsEducation
