Applicants have already created up to 139,000 e-cabinets: registration details

Applicants have already created almost 139,000 electronic accounts, half of which are for applicants after 11 grades of general secondary education, reported SE "Inforesurs" data as of the morning of July 4, writes UNN.

Details

"In total, almost 139,000 accounts have been created," states the statistics on the registration of electronic accounts for applicants and the submission of applications to higher education institutions and professional pre-higher education institutions.

As reported, of these:

51,391 - based on basic secondary education (after 9 grades);

70,616 - based on complete general secondary education (after 11 grades);

1,332 - based on a qualified worker's diploma;

8,799 - based on NQF5 (junior bachelor, junior specialist, professional junior bachelor);

6,541 - based on NQF6 (bachelor);

226 - based on NQF7 (specialist, master).

It is also indicated that more than 58,000 applications have been submitted (admission to FPO institutions based on 9 grades).

Addition

Since July 1, registration of electronic accounts for applicants to higher education institutions, professional pre-higher and vocational education has been available. This account is needed to submit admission applications.

It is possible to register an electronic account not only on July 1; this opportunity will be open until October 20, 2025, however, it is worth focusing on the deadlines for accepting applications for the admission trajectory, noted the Ministry of Education and Science.

If you created an account in previous years, this time you need to register a new one. All last year's accounts have been canceled.