Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Applicants have already created up to 139,000 e-cabinets: registration details

Kyiv • UNN

As of the morning of July 4, almost 139,000 electronic cabinets for applicants have been created, of which over 70,000 are applicants after 11th grade. In total, over 58,000 applications have been submitted for admission to institutions of professional pre-higher education based on 9th grade.

Applicants have already created up to 139,000 e-cabinets: registration details

Applicants have already created almost 139,000 electronic accounts, half of which are for applicants after 11 grades of general secondary education, reported SE "Inforesurs" data as of the morning of July 4, writes UNN.

Details

"In total, almost 139,000 accounts have been created," states the statistics on the registration of electronic accounts for applicants and the submission of applications to higher education institutions and professional pre-higher education institutions.

As reported, of these:

  • 51,391 - based on basic secondary education (after 9 grades);
    • 70,616 - based on complete general secondary education (after 11 grades);
      • 1,332 - based on a qualified worker's diploma;
        • 8,799 - based on NQF5 (junior bachelor, junior specialist, professional junior bachelor);
          • 6,541 - based on NQF6 (bachelor);
            • 226 - based on NQF7 (specialist, master).

              It is also indicated that more than 58,000 applications have been submitted (admission to FPO institutions based on 9 grades).

              Addition

              Since July 1, registration of electronic accounts for applicants to higher education institutions, professional pre-higher and vocational education has been available. This account is needed to submit admission applications.

              From July 1, the admission campaign to vocational schools begins: the Ministry of Education and Science explained what is needed for admission30.06.25, 11:13 • 1831 view

              It is possible to register an electronic account not only on July 1; this opportunity will be open until October 20, 2025, however, it is worth focusing on the deadlines for accepting applications for the admission trajectory, noted the Ministry of Education and Science.

              If you created an account in previous years, this time you need to register a new one. All last year's accounts have been canceled.

