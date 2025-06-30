From July 1, the admission campaign to vocational schools begins: the Ministry of Education and Science explained what is needed for admission

The Ministry of Education and Science calls on young people and adults, including veterans and internally displaced persons, to master professions taught in vocational schools. Currently, these specialties account for 85% of vacancies in the labor market, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Education and Science website.

Details

Staff shortage is one of the key challenges for the country, directly affecting its capacity for economic and infrastructure recovery. For example, the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine recently reported a 70% shortage of qualified specialists. According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, over 85% of vacancies are professions taught in vocational schools: electrician, builder, fitter, welder, cook, confectioner, hairdresser, driver, IT specialist, radio technician, etc. - Said the Ministry of Education and Science.

The Ministry of Education and Science stated that young people and adults, particularly veterans and internally displaced persons, should master the most in-demand professions in vocational schools and start their own careers.

It is noted that the Ministry of Education and Science, together with vocational schools, is modernizing workshops and laboratories. One can study both on a budget and on a contract basis. Applications for admission must be submitted by the end of September in person at the institution or online through the electronic cabinet on the EDEBO website:

text instructions for registration in the electronic cabinet;

video instructions.

To find and choose a vocational school in Ukraine, you need to go to the "Proftekh Online" website and click on the "Choose your own" section. Using filters, you can quickly find the right institution by region and profession.

Also on the website, you can learn more about training areas, the advantages of working professions, and get answers to the most common questions about admission.

The duration of study in vocational schools is from 6 months to 3 years. Everything depends on the chosen profession, the level of education available at the time of admission (9/11 grades), and previously acquired qualifications. The scholarship is from 1350 UAH. - states the Ministry of Education and Science.

Institutions independently determine the deadlines for receiving documents. Usually, this takes place from July 1 to the end of August, but additional enrollment is also possible until the end of September. The following documents must be submitted for admission:

application;

original or copy of the certificate of completion of 9 or 11 grades;

6 photos 3x4;

medical certificate;

copies of documents confirming the right to benefits (if any);

copy of passport or ID card (to be presented upon admission).

Applications can be submitted to several institutions simultaneously.

School graduates have the opportunity to quickly enter the labor market with a demanded profession, and modern vocational education contributes to this. Currently, the main share of vacancies are precisely those specialties that can be mastered in vocational schools. We are modernizing material and technical support, improving educational programs, and engaging business representatives as partners. Such steps ensure that the level of knowledge and skills of vocational school graduates meets the needs of the labor market. And they also allow young people to quickly obtain a working specialty, get a job, and start their career path. - said the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

To enter vocational schools, there is no need to pass the NMT. Instead, there is a competitive selection, the stages of which each institution determines independently. Usually, the rating of applicants is formed based on the average score of the school certificate.

Increasing the number of applicants to vocational schools this year is our priority. We are updating workshops in vocational schools so that students can learn with new equipment that meets the requirements of the labor market. Vocational school is no longer a "plan B". It is a conscious choice. It is an opportunity for young people to acquire a profession, stay in Ukraine, create its new future, and develop the economy. - stated Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine on Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Dmytro Zavgorodnii.

Supplement

In Ukraine, it is possible to study two specialties simultaneously – both in different universities and in the same one. Also, in 2025, when entering higher education institutions, some applicants will be able to use quotas – special conditions for admission.