Applications for a qualified worker's diploma have started to be accepted from applicants after 11th grade

Today, July 5, the possibility of submitting applications for applicants to institutions of professional pre-higher education based on complete general secondary education (CGSE, 11 grades) and a qualified worker's diploma (vocational education) has been opened in electronic cabinets. This is stated on the website of the Unified State Electronic Database on Education, writes UNN.

Acceptance of applications for state-funded and contract-based education lasts until:

July 26 (18:00) — for admission based on interviews, creative competitions;

August 2 (18:00) — for admission based on NMT certificates.

After that, institutions will be able to conduct additional enrollment only for contract-based education (until October 20).

To submit applications, you need to create or log in to an already created account on the website https://vstup.edbo.gov.ua.

Points to pay attention to:

after submitting the first application in the electronic cabinet, nothing can be changed, carefully check the entered data;

if you are eligible for benefits, we recommend that BEFORE submitting applications, you contact the nearest educational institution with supporting documents to enter information into the Register of Persons with Special Admission Conditions. Your benefit will then be displayed in the "Special Admission Conditions" section;

a motivational letter must be attached to each application. It must meet the requirements defined by the educational institution for a specific competitive offer. Familiarize yourself with them in the "Requirements" tab in the application submission module;

all submitted applications are displayed in the corresponding menu of the electronic cabinet, however, they may not appear there immediately, but after some time;

you can cancel a submitted application if it has not yet been reviewed by the educational institution. To do this, select the desired application and click "Cancel" in the "Active actions" tab.

The lists of applicants recommended for enrollment will be published from August 7 to 9. Confirmation of the choice of study place for state-funded education must be done by 18:00 on August 13.

Applicants, taking into account their order in the ranking list, may be recommended for enrollment for state-funded education if such places become available after the update, no later than 12:00 on August 14. Therefore, such applicants must confirm their choice of place by 18:00 on August 15.

Enrollment for state-funded education will last until 18:00 on August 16, and for contract-based education — until August 30.

Recall

As of the morning of July 5, over 161 thousand electronic applicant accounts have been created, of which 84,840 are based on complete general secondary education. Over 71 thousand applications have already been submitted to institutions of professional pre-higher education.