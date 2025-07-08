Ukraine will involve lecturers from the world's top 250 universities in cooperation

The Board of the President of Ukraine's Foundation for Support of Education, Science, and Sports has approved the launch of a new program that will enable the involvement of prominent public figures and lecturers from leading foreign universities to teach students in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

As explained in the Office of the President, despite the fact that foreign lecturers had previously given lectures in Ukraine, this program will significantly expand the geography of cooperation and develop interaction not only with private but also with state higher education institutions.

Ukrainian universities will be able to invite lecturers from the 250 best universities in the world, including MIT, Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard, and Columbia University.

Foreign lecturers will not only conduct lectures online but also teach students directly in Ukraine for three to nine months.

Attracting foreign lecturers to Ukrainian higher education institutions will improve the quality of education and, ultimately, bring more students back to Ukraine from those who went abroad due to the war. — emphasized Olena Kovalska, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Cooperation with foreign universities will also contribute to improving the positions of Ukrainian higher education institutions in international rankings.

This is not just about exchanging experience – it's about trust in the potential of our education system, about creating real opportunities within the country even during the war. The struggle for talent takes place not only in Ukraine but also throughout the world. It is important for us that Ukraine has convincing positions in the global academic dialogue. — added Olha Budnyk, Advisor-Authorized Representative of the President of Ukraine on issues of the President of Ukraine's Foundation for Support of Education, Science, and Sports.

В Україні зафіксовано найнижчу кількість школярів за 30 років - дослідження

The selection of lecturers will take place online in an electronic system. Candidate applications will be evaluated by experts. After that, a rating will be formed based on all evaluations according to clearly defined criteria.

The competition will be announced after the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approves the relevant resolution.

Admission-2025: the number of electronic cabinets decreased by 7.5% this year