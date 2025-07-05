Admission-2025: the number of electronic cabinets decreased by 7.5% this year

This year's applicants have already created over 161,000 electronic accounts, which is almost 7.5% less than on the same date last year, reported SE "Inforesurs" data as of the morning of July 5, writes UNN.

Details

"A total of over 161,000 accounts have been created," states the statistics on the registration of electronic accounts for applicants and the submission of applications to higher and professional pre-higher education institutions.

Of these:

55,734 - based on basic secondary education (after 9th grade);

84,840 - based on complete general secondary education (after 11th grade);

1,629 - based on a qualified worker's diploma;

10,849 - based on NQF5 (junior bachelor, junior specialist, professional junior bachelor);

8,074 - based on NQF6 (bachelor);

272 - based on NQF7 (specialist, master).

Over 71,000 applications have been submitted (admission to professional pre-higher education institutions).

Additionally, according to "Inforesurs" data, as of July 5, 2024, a total of over 174,000 electronic accounts had been created.

Supplement

As of July 1, registration of electronic accounts for applicants to higher education institutions, professional pre-higher and vocational education institutions became available. This account is needed to submit admission applications.

It is possible to register an electronic account not only on July 1; this opportunity will be open until October 20, 2025, but it is worth focusing on the deadlines for accepting applications according to the admission trajectory, noted the Ministry of Education and Science.

If you created an account in previous years, you need to register a new one this time. All last year's accounts have been canceled.