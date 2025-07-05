$41.720.00
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 03:30 PM • 63462 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 02:07 PM • 125346 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:00 PM • 65444 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 77059 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
July 4, 05:57 AM • 106096 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 188207 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
July 3, 02:02 PM • 195385 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171455 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168284 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104251 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 03:30 PM • 63462 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:07 PM • 125346 views
Admission-2025: the number of electronic cabinets decreased by 7.5% this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

As of the morning of July 5, over 161,000 electronic cabinets of applicants have been created, of which 84,840 are based on complete general secondary education. Over 71,000 applications have already been submitted to institutions of professional pre-higher education.

Admission-2025: the number of electronic cabinets decreased by 7.5% this year

This year's applicants have already created over 161,000 electronic accounts, which is almost 7.5% less than on the same date last year, reported SE "Inforesurs" data as of the morning of July 5, writes UNN.

Details

"A total of over 161,000 accounts have been created," states the statistics on the registration of electronic accounts for applicants and the submission of applications to higher and professional pre-higher education institutions.

Of these:

  • 55,734 - based on basic secondary education (after 9th grade);
    • 84,840 - based on complete general secondary education (after 11th grade);
      • 1,629 - based on a qualified worker's diploma;
        • 10,849 - based on NQF5 (junior bachelor, junior specialist, professional junior bachelor);
          • 8,074 - based on NQF6 (bachelor);
            • 272 - based on NQF7 (specialist, master).

              Over 71,000 applications have been submitted (admission to professional pre-higher education institutions).

              Additionally, according to "Inforesurs" data, as of July 5, 2024, a total of over 174,000 electronic accounts had been created.

              Supplement

              As of July 1, registration of electronic accounts for applicants to higher education institutions, professional pre-higher and vocational education institutions became available. This account is needed to submit admission applications.

              It is possible to register an electronic account not only on July 1; this opportunity will be open until October 20, 2025, but it is worth focusing on the deadlines for accepting applications according to the admission trajectory, noted the Ministry of Education and Science.

              If you created an account in previous years, you need to register a new one this time. All last year's accounts have been canceled.

              Julia Shramko

              Education
              Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
