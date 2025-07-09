$41.850.05
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
07:10 AM
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 15335 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:26 AM • 61081 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 101379 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 95012 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 124817 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
July 8, 04:34 PM • 106029 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
July 8, 03:56 PM • 162260 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
July 8, 01:22 PM • 179967 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81661 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
05:26 AM • 61081 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 101379 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
July 8, 03:56 PM • 162260 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 133266 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
July 8, 01:22 PM • 179967 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 2771 views

In Mykolaiv, from February 24, 2022, to June 24, 2025, 183 people died as a result of enemy attacks. 3021 residential buildings, 96 educational institutions, and 31 healthcare facilities were damaged.

Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 183 people have died in Mykolaiv due to enemy attacks, and more than 3,000 residential buildings have been damaged. This was reported to UNN in response to a request from the executive committee of the Mykolaiv City Council.

"According to information from the KNP "Mykolaiv Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine" of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, from February 24, 2022, to June 24, 2025, 183 people died in Mykolaiv as a result of enemy attacks," the response to the request states.

It is also reported that from February 24, 2022, to June 30, 2025, due to Russian attacks in Mykolaiv, the following were damaged:

  • 3021 residential buildings;
    • 96 educational institutions;
      • 31 healthcare institutions.

        Addition

        Since February 24, 2022, as a result of Russia's armed aggression, 257 civilians have died in Kyiv, and about 2,000 buildings have been damaged, including residential buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions.

        In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, due to Russian aggression, more than 160 apartment buildings were damaged, while last year there were 19.

