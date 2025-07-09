Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 183 people have died in Mykolaiv due to enemy attacks, and more than 3,000 residential buildings have been damaged. This was reported to UNN in response to a request from the executive committee of the Mykolaiv City Council.

"According to information from the KNP "Mykolaiv Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine" of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, from February 24, 2022, to June 24, 2025, 183 people died in Mykolaiv as a result of enemy attacks," the response to the request states.

It is also reported that from February 24, 2022, to June 30, 2025, due to Russian attacks in Mykolaiv, the following were damaged:

3021 residential buildings;

96 educational institutions;

31 healthcare institutions.

Addition

Since February 24, 2022, as a result of Russia's armed aggression, 257 civilians have died in Kyiv, and about 2,000 buildings have been damaged, including residential buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions.

In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, due to Russian aggression, more than 160 apartment buildings were damaged, while last year there were 19.