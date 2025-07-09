Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities in our country

The admission campaign to higher education institutions has started in Ukraine. Thousands of applicants will compete for the right to get a place in the most prestigious universities of our country. UNN tells which Ukrainian universities can boast the best reputation and how much it will cost to study on a contract basis.

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

Tuition fee: 44,000 – 95,000 UAH

The most expensive will be studying on the educational program "International Commerce and Investment" - 95,600 UAH will have to be paid for a year of study in English.

The cheapest specialties include: "Culturology and Museology", "Biology and Biochemistry", "Chemistry", "Earth Sciences", "Physics and Astronomy" - 43,800 UAH for one year of study.

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv ranks 16th in the ranking of the most prestigious universities in Europe as of 2023. This is the highest position among higher education institutions. In the TOP 200 Ukraine ranking, the university ranks second, and in the consolidated ranking of Ukrainian universities 2024 – first place. Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv is on the list of the TOP 500 best universities in the world in 2023 in the field of linguistics.

The number of students at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv reaches 30,000 people. It has 13 faculties, among which the law, philology, and economics faculties are the most popular. More than three thousand teachers work at the university. The average passing score for state-funded places in 2024 was 170.38.

Ivan Franko National University of Lviv

Tuition fee: 39,000 to 66,000 UAH

The most expensive program is studying at the Faculty of Law – 66,700 UAH.

The cheapest educational programs are those of the Faculty of Biology, for which you will have to pay 39,700 UAH.

Ivan Franko National University of Lviv is one of the oldest universities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. It was founded in the 17th century. Year after year, it occupies leading positions in many rankings among Ukrainian universities (Webometrics, THE World University Ranking, QS World University Ranking, University Ranking by Academic Performance, Scopus). In 2024, in the TOP Ukraine 200 ranking, Ivan Franko National University of Lviv took second place.

22,000 students study at 19 faculties of the university. The average passing score for state-funded places in 2024 was 165.62. Education is provided in 55 specialties.

V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University

Tuition fee: 28,000 to 46,000 UAH

For applicants in 2025, the most expensive will be studying in the following specialties: "Economics and International Economic Relations", "Accounting and Taxation", "Banking", "Management", "Marketing", "Trade", "Journalism", "Hotel and Restaurant Business", "Tourism Business", "Law" - 46,700 UAH

The cheapest specialties include those related to teacher training "Secondary Education" – a year of study in such specialties will cost 28,000 UAH.

Karazin Kharkiv National University holds leading positions in the rankings of universities in our country (in the QS EECA 2023 ranking, the university received 23rd place). The number of students studying at this university reaches 21 thousand people. 1800 teachers work at Karazin Kharkiv National University.

The university has 23 faculties and scientific institutes. In the TOP 200 Ukraine 2024 ranking, this educational institution closed the top three. The average passing score for state-funded places in 2024 was 156.92. The cost of full-time study for the 2024-2025 academic year ranges from 18,000 to 35,000 UAH.

Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University

Tuition fee: 25,500 – 49,000 UAH

The most expensive specialties include: "Philology (first language English)", "Law" and "International Law" - 49,900 UAH

The cheapest is the cost of studying in the specialty "Theology" - 25,500 UAH per year.

First of all, it is worth noting that the building of this university is a unique historical monument. It is included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage sites. In 2024, the university took fourth position in the ranking of classical universities and sixth place in the consolidated ranking. According to Scopus 2023 database statistics, Fedkovych University took sixth place, and in the "Top 200 Ukraine" ranking – tenth.

As of today, more than 14,000 students study at this university in 73 departments. The average passing score for state-funded places in 2024 reaches 156.25. The number of admitted students to the university in 2024 was 10,417 applicants.

Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University

Tuition fee: 20,300 to 25,700 UAH

The most expensive full-time specialties are "International Relations", "Philology" and "Law" - 25,500 UAH.

The cheapest education is at the faculties of "Natural Sciences", "Mathematics and Informatics", "Physical Education and Sports" - 20,000 UAH.

As of today, Stefanyk Precarpathian National University is ranked 13th among more than 200 universities in Ukraine according to the international scientometric database Scopus. In the ranking of classical universities 2024, it took fifth place, and in the consolidated ranking – seventh. The university trains specialists in 64 specialties. It also has a joint educational and scientific laboratory with the G.V. Kurdyumov Institute of Metal Physics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

The university has 11 faculties and 4 institutes. The average passing score for state-funded places in 2024 was 155.53.

National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy

Tuition fee: 49,400 – 100,000 UAH

The most expensive specialties include: "Software Engineering" and "Computer Science". 90 thousand UAH per year will have to be paid by those wishing to study in the specialty "Law" - 100,000 UAH.

A year of study in the cheapest specialties "Chemistry", "Physics", "Ecology", "Biology and Biochemistry", "Social Work", "Public Health" - 45,000 UAH.

"Mohylyanka" is one of the oldest educational institutions in Eastern Europe with a centuries-old history. About 3,500 students study at the university. Of these, 522 applicants were admitted to state-funded places in 2024. Most often, applicants choose specialties from the faculties of humanities, economic sciences, social sciences, and social technologies.

At the university, the average score of the national multi-subject test (NMT) for state-funded education is 188.5. The university has one of the best reputations in Ukraine. In the TOP 200 Ukraine 2024 ranking, it is located in 13th place, and in the consolidated ranking of Ukrainian universities 2024 – in ninth position. The cost of one year of study at the university is one of the highest in Ukraine – from 49,400 to 100,000 UAH.

Sumy State University

Tuition fee: 27,000 – 50,000 UAH

The most expensive specialties, where the first-year tuition costs over 50,000 UAH, include the faculties of "Medicine" and "Dentistry" - 50,000 UAH.

The cheapest specialties include "History and Archeology" and "Secondary Education (History and Civic Education)" and "Secondary Education (English Language and Foreign Literature)" – 27,500 UAH.

In 2014, Sumy State University ranked fourth among Ukrainian universities and entered the group of TOP-700 universities in the world in one of the most prestigious world rankings, QS. This placed Sumy State University in the group of leaders in the Ukrainian educational and scientific space.

About 12,000 students study at the university at the initial level, who received education in 23 fields of knowledge. About 1,900 foreign students from almost 50 countries study at this university. Also, three thousand employees work at the university, including 150 doctors of sciences.

Lviv Polytechnic National University

Tuition fee: 36,000 – 69,000 UAH

The most expensive specialty at "Lviv Polytechnic" is "Artificial Intelligence Systems" - 69,900 UAH.

The cheapest specialties are "Railway Transport Functionality", "Organization of Transportation and Management in Railway Transport" - 36,300 UAH.

"Lviv Polytechnic" holds high positions in national and international rankings. In particular, fourth place in "Top-200 Ukraine" and second place in the national Times Higher Education ranking.

As of 2024, about 33,500 students study at "Lviv Polytechnic". The university is the largest in our country by their number. Training is carried out in 64 bachelor's specialties. 2460 scientific and technical workers work at the university.

Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute

Tuition fee: 45,000 – 67,600 UAH

The most expensive specialties at KPI for first-year students are "International Relations", "Management", "Finance, Banking", "Journalism", "Marketing", "Trade", "Law" - 68,000 UAH.

The cheapest ones include, in particular, those related to engineering, production, and construction – 45,000 UAH.

In 2011, KPI entered the TOP-700 ranking of the best universities in the world for the first time. In 2012, it took 650th place. In 2011-2012, KPI held first places in the ranking of Ukrainian higher education institutions by the level of satisfaction with education.

About 25,000 students study at KPI in 14 faculties and 10 educational and scientific institutes. 2,300 teachers work at the polytechnic institute.

Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics (NURE)

Tuition fee: 25,000 – 49,000 UAH

The most expensive specialties are faculties related to economic analytics – 49,200 UAH.

The cheapest ones include "Biomedical Engineering", "Publishing and Printing", "System Analysis", "Information and Measurement Technologies", "Automation, Computer-Integrated Technologies" - 25,000 UAH.

NURE ranked in the 1501+ group in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. In the subject rankings of the Times Higher Education 2025, NURE ranked in the 1001+ group for computer science and 1251+ for engineering. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025, NURE ranked in the 1001-1500 group.

More than eight thousand students study at NURE in seven faculties. The number of teachers is 630 people.

Medical higher education institutions of Ukraine

O.O. Bogomolets National Medical University

Tuition fee: 37,700 – 89,400 UAH

The most expensive specialties are "Medicine" with in-depth English language study (89.4 thousand UAH) and "Dentistry" (65 thousand UAH).

The cheapest specialties: "Public Health" (37.7 thousand UAH) and "Medical Diagnostic and Treatment Technologies" (41.5 thousand UAH).

Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University

Tuition fee: 20,900 to 42,200 UAH

The most expensive specialty at the university is "Dentistry" - 45,200 UAH. In addition, the specialty "Medicine" will cost 39,508 UAH per year.

The cheapest faculty at Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University is "Pharmacy" - 20,000 UAH.

Kharkiv National Medical University

Tuition fee: 26,000 – 50,000 UAH

The most expensive is studying at the Faculty of "Dentistry" (50,000 UAH). You will also have to pay 46,000 UAH for "Pediatrics" and "Medicine".

The cheapest is the faculty of "Social Work and Counseling", for which you will have to pay 26,000 UAH.

I. Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University

Tuition fee: 35,000 – 48,000 UAH

At I. Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University, the most expensive will be studying at the Faculty of "Clinical Psychology" (42,000 – 48,000 UAH).

The cheapest will be studying at the faculties of "Nursing" and "Physical Therapy" - 35,000 UAH.

Mykola Pirogov Vinnytsia National Medical University

Tuition fee: 25,000 – 36,200 UAH

The most expensive specialties are "Social Sphere Management and Business Consulting" (36,200 UAH) and "Physical Therapy" (35,000 UAH).

The cheapest is the faculty of "Social Work and Counseling", for which you will have to pay 25,000 UAH.

Artistic higher education institutions of Ukraine

Ivan Karpenko-Kary National University of Theatre, Cinema and Television in Kyiv

Tuition fee: 39,500 – 85,500 UAH

The vast majority of faculties (KNUTCT) will cost 85,500 UAH per year. Only for studying in the specialties "Producing in Performing Arts" and "Directing Dramatic Theater" will you have to pay 39,500 UAH.

Ivan Kotlyarevsky Kharkiv National University of Arts

Tuition fee: 21,800 – 62,000 UAH

Among all specialties of this university, the most expensive will be "Musicology and Composition" and "Solo Instrumental and Vocal Performance" - 62,000 – 63,000 UAH.

The cheapest will be theater studies – 21,800 UAH.

Mykola Lysenko Lviv National Music Academy

Tuition fee: 43,290 UAH

Studying at all faculties of this university will cost 43,200 UAH.

Antonina Nezhdanova Odesa National Music Academy

Tuition fee: 26,000 – 45,700 UAH

The most expensive specialty at this university is "Musical Art" - 45,700 UAH.

The cheapest specialty is "Culturology" (20,000 – 26,000 UAH).

Mykhailo Boichuk Kyiv State Academy of Decorative Arts and Design

Tuition fee: 28,000 – 59,900 UAH

The most expensive specialties at the Academy are "Industrial Design", "Graphic Design", "Costume Design" and "Industrial Design" - 59,900 UAH.

The least expensive will be "Art History" - 28,000 UAH.