Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reported

Kyiv was subjected to a massive enemy attack on the night of Thursday, July 10. This was reported by UNN.

Around 2:00 AM, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported a hit on a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Also, according to him, in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, drone parts fell near a gas station and at another address on the roof of a residential building. At another address in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV fell on the roof of a residential building. - Tkachenko wrote.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on calls for medics in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Solomianskyi districts of the capital.

Call for medics in Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminary, debris hit a residential building. And also - in Darnytskyi district. There, a gas station and garages are on fire. - Klitschko reported.

He added that at another address in the Shevchenkivskyi district, garages are burning:

in the Shevchenkivskyi district, preliminarily, a fire in another residential building.

in Holosiivskyi, a truck is on fire.

in Podilskyi - falling debris.

"Emergency services are heading to the locations. Stay in shelters! There are still many enemy UAVs over the city," the Kyiv mayor wrote at 2:40 AM.

In Kyiv, on the night of Thursday, July 10, several explosions occurred. Around 1:00 AM, an air raid alert was announced in the capital. Before that, the Air Force reported several groups of UAVs in the north and east of Kyiv region heading towards the capital.

