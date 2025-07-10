$41.850.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12765 views

On the night of July 10, Kyiv suffered a massive enemy attack. Hits were recorded on a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, falling debris in the Darnytskyi district, and fires at a gas station and in garages.

Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reported

Kyiv was subjected to a massive enemy attack on the night of Thursday, July 10. This was reported by  UNN.

Details

Around 2:00 AM, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported a hit on a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Also, according to him, in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, drone parts fell near a gas station and at another address on the roof of a residential building. At another address in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV fell on the roof of a residential building.

- Tkachenko wrote.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on calls for medics in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Solomianskyi districts of the capital.

Call for medics in Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminary, debris hit a residential building. And also - in Darnytskyi district. There, a gas station and garages are on fire.

- Klitschko reported.

He added that  at another address in the Shevchenkivskyi district, garages are burning:

  • in the Shevchenkivskyi district, preliminarily, a fire in another residential building.
    • in Holosiivskyi, a truck is on fire.
      • in Podilskyi - falling debris.

        "Emergency services are heading to the locations. Stay in shelters! There are still many enemy UAVs over the city," the Kyiv mayor wrote at 2:40 AM.

        Recall

        In Kyiv, on the night of Thursday, July 10, several explosions occurred.  Around 1:00 AM, an air raid alert was announced in the capital. Before that, the Air Force  reported  several groups of UAVs in the north and east of Kyiv region heading towards the capital.

        Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4 claimed three lives08.07.25, 09:05 • 1549 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        WarKyiv
        Vitali Klitschko
        Kyiv
