Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4 claimed three lives

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4 has risen to three – another victim died in the hospital, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, the enemy attack on the night of July 4 claimed another life. One victim died in the hospital. Doctors fought for his life until the very end - wrote Tkachenko.

