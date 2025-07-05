Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4 claimed two lives

The number of victims of the Russian military attack on Kyiv on July 4 has increased to two, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv on July 4 has increased to two. Today, a 25-year-old man who was in serious condition died in a Kyiv hospital. - Klitschko reported.

He noted that rescuers found the body of the first deceased person yesterday, July 4, in a damaged non-residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city.

Russian attack on Kyiv claims a life: a deceased person found under the rubble