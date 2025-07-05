Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4 claimed two lives

$41.720.00
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 63485 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 125390 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 65464 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 77079 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 106113 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 188210 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 195385 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171455 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168284 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104251 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Publications
Exclusives
Occupiers teach youth to identify "disloyal residents" in the temporarily occupied territoriesJuly 4, 11:11 PM • 8767 views
Julian McMahon, star of "Charmed" and Doctor Doom, died after a long battle with cancerJuly 4, 11:52 PM • 6782 views
NVIDIA became the most valuable company in the world, surpassing Microsoft and AppleJuly 5, 12:34 AM • 5408 views
Illegally occupied land near the lake and built gazebos for rent: an inventive "entrepreneur" will be tried in KyivJuly 5, 01:51 AM • 7652 views
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipeline05:41 AM • 3263 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 63484 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 125389 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 89811 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 94810 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 199942 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert08:59 AM • 45 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 129414 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 160203 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 134942 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 135810 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4 claimed two lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 715 views

A 25-year-old man, who was in critical condition after the enemy attack on July 4, died in a Kyiv hospital. The body of the first victim was found yesterday in a damaged non-residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4 claimed two lives

The number of victims of the Russian military attack on Kyiv on July 4 has increased to two, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv on July 4 has increased to two. Today, a 25-year-old man who was in serious condition died in a Kyiv hospital.

- Klitschko reported.

He noted that rescuers found the body of the first deceased person yesterday, July 4, in a damaged non-residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city.

Russian attack on Kyiv claims a life: a deceased person found under the rubble04.07.25, 14:24 • 1175 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Kyiv
