Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4 claimed two lives
Kyiv • UNN
A 25-year-old man, who was in critical condition after the enemy attack on July 4, died in a Kyiv hospital. The body of the first victim was found yesterday in a damaged non-residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.
The number of victims of the Russian military attack on Kyiv on July 4 has increased to two, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.
The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv on July 4 has increased to two. Today, a 25-year-old man who was in serious condition died in a Kyiv hospital.
He noted that rescuers found the body of the first deceased person yesterday, July 4, in a damaged non-residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city.
