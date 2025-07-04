$41.720.09
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
10:29 AM • 10872 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
July 4, 05:57 AM • 38875 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 111461 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
July 3, 02:02 PM • 169416 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 09:27 AM • 157809 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 160816 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM • 100426 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
July 3, 06:58 AM • 92780 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44862 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
July 3, 06:19 AM • 31083 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Russian attack on Kyiv claims a life: a deceased person found under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 687 views

During the elimination of the consequences of the attack in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, rescuers found a deceased person. This happened after another shelling by Russian troops.

Russian attack on Kyiv claims a life: a deceased person found under the rubble

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, one person died, body was found under the rubble, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

During the elimination of the consequences of the attack in Sviatoshynskyi district, rescuers found a deceased person

- Tkachenko wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, the body of a person was unblocked from under the rubble of a destroyed building as a result of a massive Russian strike by rescuers at one of the locations.

In total, according to the State Emergency Service, 26 people were injured in the capital, including 1 person. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 39 people.

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 26 injured already, including a child04.07.25, 12:39 • 837 views

"The elimination of the consequences of the attack continues: firefighting and debris removal are underway. Currently, over 300 tons of building debris have been removed," the State Emergency Service reported.

Canine handlers, 512 rescuers, 135 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including a fire robot, police, volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross, and other city services are working at the scene.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Sviatoshynskyi District
