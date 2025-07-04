Russian attack on Kyiv claims a life: a deceased person found under the rubble

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, one person died, body was found under the rubble, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

During the elimination of the consequences of the attack in Sviatoshynskyi district, rescuers found a deceased person - Tkachenko wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, the body of a person was unblocked from under the rubble of a destroyed building as a result of a massive Russian strike by rescuers at one of the locations.

In total, according to the State Emergency Service, 26 people were injured in the capital, including 1 person. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 39 people.

"The elimination of the consequences of the attack continues: firefighting and debris removal are underway. Currently, over 300 tons of building debris have been removed," the State Emergency Service reported.

Canine handlers, 512 rescuers, 135 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including a fire robot, police, volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross, and other city services are working at the scene.